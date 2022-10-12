City of Bella Vista invites public to Greenway extension meeting

The City of Bella Vista, the Bella Vista Property Owners Association and Trailblazers will host a public engagement meeting regarding two Greenway extension projects in Bella Vista.

The meeting is set for Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 4-7 p.m. at the Gear Garden, located at the rear of Blowing Springs Park.

Trailblazers will provide plans and maps for two projects:

• The Razorback Greenway Extension will extend the Razorback Greenway from Mercy Way, behind Allen's Food Market north through the closed Berksdale South Golf Course to the new trailhead on Berksdale West/Riordan Road. This will add an additional mile of Razorback Greenway to Bella Vista and further progress on extending this regional trail to the Missouri border. This is part of the Master Trail Plan adopted by City Council in 2015 and has been approved by the POA board of directors.

• The Blowing Springs to Metfield Extension will extend the Blowing Springs to Metfield trail west and north from the Metfield Skills Park along the south side of Commonwealth Road, and then north along Trafalgar Road to approximately Goldsby Drive. This will add an additional 1.5 miles of paved greenway to Bella Vista, enhancing safety and access for residents and visitors of all ages and abilities. This project has also been approved by the POA board of directors.

These projects are in the design phase only with no plans to begin construction yet. Funding for the design work has been provided by Tom Walton, Steuart Walton and other private grants.

The public is invited to view and ask questions about these projects. The meeting will be set up as a casual question and answer session as participants view each project. There will be no formal presentation.

Additionally, for those who cannot attend in person, information can be found and comments can be provided at the following link on the Trailblazers website: https://wearetrailblazers.org/our-work/projects/bella-vista-shared-use-paved-trail-projects.