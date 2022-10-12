Cards and Games

Monday Potluck 'n Games

Winners Oct. 2 were: Golf Game -- Table 1 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Kathy Ayres. Table 2 -- first, Jane Meadows; second, Kay Bernard. Winners in Sequence were Marj Shafer and Terry Oaks.

This group meets at 5 p.m. every Monday at First United Methodist Church on Boyce Drive for potluck and games. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Oct. 4 were: first -- Nancy Veach and Ginny Swinney; second -- Chris and Chris King; third -- Karin Fowler and Sharyn Hughes. Honorable mention -- Marvin Parvi and Linda Hoppers

Play starts at St. Bernard's church in the Parrish Hall. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m., Tuesday night. If interested in joining us, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Thursday-Tuesday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Sept. 29 were: North-South -- Martha Kolb and Jane Briley; East-West -- Joe Scott and Ned Irving.

Winners Oct. 4 were: Swiss Team -- Marilyn Brown, Teri Rhodes, Laura Batey and Valerie Watson. Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome!

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Sept. 28 were: first -- Chuck Seeley; second (tie) -- Andy Pilkerton and Alice Dickey.

St. Bernard Second Tuesday Pinochle

Winners Aug. 8 were: Couples -- first, Fran Parrish and Becky Thompson; second, Jim and Janet Callarman; third, Al Akey and Stan Neukircher; fourth, Darlene Kuta and Nancy Veach; fifth, Ernie Olsen and Chuck Seeley. Honorable Mention -- Larry and Ginger Anderson

Individuals -- first, Becky Thompson; second, Al Akey; third, Fran Parrish. Honorable Mention -- Ginny Swinney

This double deck pinochle club is played the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack to share.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge

Winners Sept. 22 were: first, Wilda Werner; second, Anita Ebert; third, Marlene Kellogg.

Winners Sept. 29 were: first Marlene Kellog; second Deanna Smith; third, Tim Spaight.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite game. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Sept. 30 were: Table 1 -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, Alan Akey. Table 2 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Lloyd Forsyth. High Score -- Kirk Greenawalt

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) will be meeting in individual homes during the time that Riordan Hall is closed for remodeling. Please contact Kirk Greenawalt at 479-855-4991 for current information.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Oct. 8 were: Red Team (first) -- Marj Shafer, Dean Billingsley, Ray Dore, Warren Hunter, Sam Brehm, and Jerry Vnuk. Blue Team (second) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl, Jerry Yarno, and Ron Madsen.

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]