Is it just me, or are others just as bothered at the eyesore at the Bella Vista Town Center? I understand that part of the Town Center was demolished, and the property is for sale. But the remains of the demolition are a tacky sight with wires hanging, broken walls, etc. The complex still standing on the east side of the Town Center has been neglected and looks abandoned with painting peeling and a sign that lists businesses that don't even exist anymore. What an embarrassing site for our community! Then another eyesore across the road at Goodwill with a broken-down sign for months. It is a sad sight for sure as well. What does it take for these businesses to have some pride in their properties?

Donna Schmidt

Bella Vista