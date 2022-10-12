The Weekly Vista
Bella Vista Town Center

by Donna Schmidt Bella Vista | October 12, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

Is it just me, or are others just as bothered at the eyesore at the Bella Vista Town Center? I understand that part of the Town Center was demolished, and the property is for sale. But the remains of the demolition are a tacky sight with wires hanging, broken walls, etc. The complex still standing on the east side of the Town Center has been neglected and looks abandoned with painting peeling and a sign that lists businesses that don't even exist anymore. What an embarrassing site for our community! Then another eyesore across the road at Goodwill with a broken-down sign for months. It is a sad sight for sure as well. What does it take for these businesses to have some pride in their properties?

Donna Schmidt

Bella Vista

Print Headline: Bella Vista Town Center

