Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Sept. 26

9:22 a.m. Police received a report on Johns Lane of six diamond rings stolen.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

3:13 p.m. Police arrested Alexandra D. Demarea, 36, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Trafalgar.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

12:57 a.m. Police arrested Ashley Dawn Whitt, 26, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and the rest area.

Thursday, Sept. 29

9:58 a.m. Police received a report on Taransay Circle of dogs barking at people working on a house across the street. The caller reported the dogs' owners did not control their dogs or were not home to control them. An officer responded and stayed for 10 minutes during which the dogs barked for 30 seconds, the report said. There was no violation, the report said.

10:25 a.m. Police received a report at Bella Vista Recycling Center that there was camera footage of someone stealing metal from the property.

Friday, Sept. 30

2 a.m. Police arrested Ashton Brooks Justice-Cradduck in connection with warrants during a traffic stop at Cliffside shopping center on Bella Vista Way.

6:09 p.m. Police received a report on Thetford Drive that a man came to someone's home and was trying to sell them a computer.

8:20 p.m. Police arrested Wendi Russell, 35, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a call for suspicious activity at Bella Vista Recycling Center.

Saturday, Oct. 1

12:41 a.m. Police arrested Jed Ryan Fletcher, 37, in connection with possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Kingsland.

Sunday, Oct. 2

3:04 p.m. Police arrested Gregory Dean Emberton, 63, in connection with warrants, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, suspended driver's license and no insurance during a traffic stop at Gusano's Pizzeria.

5:56 p.m. Police arrested Kathy Bartleson, 57, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving and no insurance during a traffic stop at the old fire station 2.