Bella Vista Club News

NARFE

Bella Vista Chapter 1547 of National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in the community room of First Community Bank, located at 21196 Hwy 71 South, Pineville, Mo., just past Walmart and McDonald's. The meeting will feature Shelly Henderson, Federal Employee Representative for Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, who will give updates to any changes to the federal Employee Health Benefit programs prior to the annual open season. President Ron Lambert will present Distinguished Certificates and pins to those distinguished members present. There will be pastries and bottled water offered. Attendees may also bring their own beverage. All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are welcome.

Paint On Your Own

Paint on Your Own meets from 8-11 a.m. every Friday morning at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista located off West Lancashire Boulevard. Turn on the driveway going up the west side of the church and the door to enter is on the west side or left at the back. Attendees can paint whatever they choose. New members and guests are welcome. Call Anita at 479-402-3001 with any questions.

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club has the following upcoming classes scheduled:

• Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2-4 p.m.: Basic Computer Security, Part 1 -- Justin Sell

• Wednesday, Oct. 26, 9-11 a.m.: Building a Password Manager Using Excel -- Pete Opland.

There are also help Help Clinics scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m.-noon. All are held in Room 1001 of the Highland Crossings Center, which is located at 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Brainteasers

Brainteasers will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the community room of the Bella Vista Public Library. All are welcome to attend. Contact Pat at [email protected] for more information.

Mystery Book Club

The Mystery Book Club will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library. This month's topic is a true crime book. Everyone is welcome. Contact Pat at [email protected] for more information.

Bella Vista Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club will hold a cards and games party from noon-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Highlands United Methodist Church located at 371 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. The party is open to everyone. Cost is $15 per person which includes raffle drawings, lunch, coffee, tea and water. This is a charity and scholarship benefit. Bring your own cards and/or games for play. Reservations are necessary and can be made by opening the website at bellavistagardenclub.com or calling Lucinda at 973-219-6216.

The club's next meeting will be held Oct. 26 at Bella Vista Community Church, located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m. with a meeting start time of 10 a.m. The presentation will be given by BVGC member Rich Fletcher (My Experiment in Least-Resistance Gardening - Envision What You Want and Make Peace with What You Have). Linda Neymeyer will provide the Artistic Design of the Month and Tony LiCausi will present "What's New in Horticulture - Winterizing the Garden." Everyone is welcome to attend.

NAGS

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society (NAGS) will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the Bentonville Public Library located at 405 South Main in Bentonville. Bob Shewmake will share how DNA evidence helped him determine "That's Not My Grandfather Anymore." The public is welcome.

Andante Music Club

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista invites the public to a 1 p.m. meeting on Monday, Oct. 31, at Highland Christian Church, which is located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Cast members of "Opera In The Ozarks" will present arias introducing their 2022 Season. Operas performed this year are: Mozart, "Cosi fan tutti"; Puccini, "La Rondine"; and Sondheim, "A Little Night Music." This concert is free and a reception will follow the performance. Visit the website andantemusicclub.org or email [email protected] for more information.

Email club information to [email protected]

