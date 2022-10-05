The Weekly Vista obituaries for Oct. 5, 2022

Darrell Eugene Anderson

Darrell Eugene Anderson, 90, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at his home in Bella Vista.

He was born Nov. 21, 1931, in Neillsville, Wis., to Albert and Annie (Bates) Anderson.

He was preceded in death by Alvina Hazel Drangstveit, the two son's mother.

Darrell was married to Beverly J. Anderson, and he worked as an electrician at Allis Chalmers.

He is survived by two children, Brian (Joan) Anderson and Craig (Barbara) Anderson; and five grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church of Lowell, Ark., with a memorial service at 10 a.m., and a luncheon to follow the service.

Burial of the urn at the Wisconsin Memorial Park in Milwaukee, Wis., will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Phillip Byron Davis

Phillip (Phil) Byron Davis died Dec. 13, 2021, in Bella Vista, Ark.

He was born in Houston, Texas, to Gardner W. Davis and Ernestine Yelverton Davis on Sept.10, 1958. He graduated from Lanier High School in Austin, Texas, in 1976. Self-taught, he started his career in residential HVAC in the 1980s, and he eventually transitioned to commercial HVAC, refrigeration, and site controls. He worked for several companies in the industry including Wal-Mart, Kysor Warren, Novar Controls, Honeywell and Johnson Controls. He enjoyed traveling and worked in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Korea and Chile. He also enjoyed working on and fixing anything mechanical or electrical..

He was preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter, Aubrey Allen.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Davis; his children: Aaron (Brooke) Davis, Kelsey Davis, Troy Davis, Jacob Davis, Tina Manis and Charlie (Courtney) Allen; his brother, Steve (Kathy) Davis; and five grandchildren.

A luncheon celebration of Phil's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Saltgrass Steakhouse, 4044 S. JB Hunt Drive, Rogers, AR 72758. Please text RSVP to (281) 686-1070.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Ark.

Barbara Ann (Tims) Graham

Barbara Ann Graham (Tims) was born June 5, 1945, at the Naval Hospital in San Diego Calif. She died Aug. 24, 2022, at Circle of Life in Bentonville Ark. Her nickname was Red, and she loved cats.

She was preceded in death by her son, Billy Rowden; father, Jim Tims; mother, Barbara Tims; and brother, James Tims.

She is survived by her son, Bobby Rowden; brother, Tim Tims (Margy); sister, Patty Hale; and one granddaughter.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral & Crematory.

Susie Jane Kelley

Susie Jane Kelley, 90, of Bella Vista, Ark., died peacefully surrounded by family on Sept. 26, 2022.

Sue was born in 1932 in Arkansas City, Kan., to John and Susie Stacy and grew up on a dairy and wheat farm. She attended a one-room country school until she moved into town to finish high school. She went to community college working part-time as a telephone switchboard operator before transferring to Kansas State University finishing with a degree in home economics. She married Tom Kelley on March 7, 1954. The family called many places home -- Des Moines, Iowa, Sioux Falls, S.D., Lancaster, Calif., Urbandale, Iowa, Pittsburgh, Penn., while she worked as a home economist, seamstress, Jr high home economics teacher, and real estate agent. In 1994, they retired to Bella Vista and became a big part of community life.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Forrest, John Junior, Gertrude, Max, Margie.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Tom; daughters, Connie Kelley of Bentonville, Ark., Cindy (Larry) Gessner of Overland Park, Kan.; son, Mike (Peggy) Kelley of West Des Moines, Iowa; and five grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bella Vista Community Church.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Darwin C. McKibben

Darwin C. McKibben age 77 of Bella Vista, Ark., died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at his residence.

He was born May 2, 1945, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Waive Cron and Nile McKibben. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the U.S. Air Force. He retired as a buyer from Ayrshire Electronics in 2011. He was a member of Vietnam Veterans of America. He and his wife, Linda, whom he married in 2000, moved to Bella Vista in 2018. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching the Kansas City Royals, Arkansas Razorbacks and NASCAR. He also enjoyed traveling, time at the ocean, reading and watching the birds and deer when they visited his yard.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Susan; his parents, Nile and Waive; and his brother, Darrell McKibben.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; his son, Shawn McKibben (Kristen); one grandchild; his stepdaughter, Angelia Smith and life partner, Eric Giles; his stepson, Chris Smith (Melinda); and three step grandchildren.

Inurnment will be at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 12, 2022, at the National Cemetery located in Fayetteville, Ark. Full military honors will be provided by Northwest Arkansas Honor Guard.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home of Bella Vista.

Bill Peak

Bill Peak, 70, died peacefully at his home in Bella Vista, Ark., on Aug. 1, 2022.

He was born Dec. 30, 1951, to Thomas E. and Eva (Knight) Peak, and was raised in Paola, Kan. After graduating from Paola High School in 1969, he traveled around the United States for three years working various odd jobs. He returned to Kansas graduating from the University of Kansas. He began a 23-year career with the US Postal Service in 1985. On Feb. 26, 1994, he married Kathryn Knight LeVance, and they explored North America until his declining health prevented further travel. At the age of 40, he contracted a virus that began a slow deterioration of his heart. He was transplanted with a new heart July 8, 2006. He moved to Tonganoxie, Kan., in 2004, and served on the Tonganoxie Planning Board and the City Council. He retired to Bella Vista in 2016.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his stepdaughter, Rachel LeVance.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy; stepson, Chet (Lisa) LeVance of Naples Fla.; brother, Martin; and sister, Cathy (Randy) Bell of Paola.

Family and friends are invited to participate in a Potluck Dinner & Celebration of Life on Oct. 22, 2022, from 12:00p.m. until 4:00 pm at the Parish Hall of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 100 S Cherokee, Frontenac, Kansas.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

