Scoreboard

Golf Scores

Bella Vista Men's

Nine-Hole Golf Association

Scotsdale, Sept. 28, 2022

Turkey Shoot

A-FLIGHT

First -- Tim Hartney (38) (4)

Second -- Bill Winzig (38) (5)

Third -- Ken Bloese (38) (6-4-4) and Ralph Nimmer - on card off (38) (6-4-5)

B-FLIGHT

First -- Don Schmelzer (31)

Second -- Paul Nelson (38) (5)

Third -- Barry Owen (38) (7)

C-FLIGHT

First -- Doug Johnston (39)

Second -- Jim Sours (40)

Third -- John Haymes (42)

D-FLIGHT

First -- Hilary Krueger (40)

Second -- Ben Soliday (43) (5)

Third -- Steve Hacker (43) (6) and Phil Bode on card off (43) (7)

• • •

