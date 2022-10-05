Scoreboard

Golf Scores
Bella Vista Men's
Nine-Hole Golf Association
Scotsdale, Sept. 28, 2022
Turkey Shoot
A-FLIGHT
First -- Tim Hartney (38) (4)
Second -- Bill Winzig (38) (5)
Third -- Ken Bloese (38) (6-4-4) and Ralph Nimmer - on card off (38) (6-4-5)
B-FLIGHT
First -- Don Schmelzer (31)
Second -- Paul Nelson (38) (5)
Third -- Barry Owen (38) (7)
C-FLIGHT
First -- Doug Johnston (39)
Second -- Jim Sours (40)
Third -- John Haymes (42)
D-FLIGHT
First -- Hilary Krueger (40)
Second -- Ben Soliday (43) (5)
Third -- Steve Hacker (43) (6) and Phil Bode on card off (43) (7)
• • •
