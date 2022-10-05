Pumpkins, crafts, haunts and mazes near Bella Vista

Pumpkins and mazes

WHAT -- Exeter Corn Maze State, open now through Nov. 7, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday; hours vary according to activity. Check exetercornmaze.com/hours for more information.

The list of activities and events at this fall extravaganza are as long as your arm and includes haunted barns and mazes, frights and lights ride-through, barnyard activities, hayrides, a petting zoo, pumpkin jumps, a zip line, go karts and pig races. And really, the list goes on.

WHERE -- Missouri MM, Exeter, Mo., 65647

COST -- $14.95-$28.95 depending on what you want to do; ticket pricing and purchase available online.

INFO -- www.exetercornmaze.com; 877-846-3959; [email protected]

• WHAT -- McGarrah Farms Pea Ridge, open from 1-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 31. Visitors can expect a pick your own pumpkin field or a variety of pre-picked pumpkins to choose from with a price range of $1-$75, along with activities of a mule train ride, tall grass maze cut by Farmer McGarrah, tractor pulled hayrides, picnic area, haystacks, hay tunnels, bounce pads, ball zone, zipline and more.

​WHERE -- 14816 Miser Road, Pea Ridge, 72751.

DIRECTIONS -- From the 4-way stop in Pea Ridge (the intersection of Highways 94 & 72), go east on Leetown Road for 3 miles. Turn Left on Miser Road. Follow that road for about half a mile and then turn right. Follow that road to the end, and the pumpkin patch will be on the left.

COST -- Admission is $12 per person (Children under two years of age are free)

INFO -- mcgarrahfarms.com/pumpkin-patch; 479-640-3257

• WHAT -- McGarrah Farms Rivercrest Orchard, open from noon-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. Fall at the Farm features a corn maze, pumpkin patch and sunflower patch, apple blasters, bounce pillows, low ropes course, barrel train, hayrides, ziplines, grain train,trackless train, corn cribs, fall ball zone, barn chute slide, bumber cars and a 6-acre barnyard play area.

WHERE -- 2991 Dead Horse Mountain Road, Fayetteville, 72701

COST -- Tickets will be available for purchase online with a 2-hour arrival window. Once guests arrive, they may stay as long as they'd like. $1 of every admission ticket will be donated toward the NWA Children's Shelter, ages 2 and younger admitted free. Tickets for general admission are $12.95; "Do-it-All Unlimited Admission" $20.95

*Does not include Apple Blasters or Rivercrest Mining.

INFO -- rivercrestorchard.com; 479-208-2692

• WHAT -- Farmland Adventures, 3-9 p.m. Thursdays; 1-9:30 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.- 9:30 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 5. Features a 9-acre giant corn maze (entrance closes one hour before closing time), a pumpkin patch, pony rides, farm animals, pig races and a kids play area. Nightime adventures such as flashlight nights and campfire groups available by reservation.

WHERE -- 5355 Parsons Road, Springdale

COST -- $13 for children ages 3-12 and ages 65 and older; $14 for ages 13-64; discounts for millitary and first responders. No animals other than A.D.A. registered service dogs are allowed.

INFO -- farmlandadventures.com/index.php

• WHAT -- Oak Hollow Pumpkin Patch, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15. Included is a Country Store filled with homemade items such as fall items, Christmas decorations, baked goods and more. There will be activities for all ages such as face painting, free hayrides, plus pumpkins for purchase and painting. Visit the petting area and the photo area for that perfect fall family photo. For a donation, there will also be food with a choice of a pulled pork sandwich plate or hot dog plate. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Arkansas Baptist Children's Home.

WHERE -- 263 S. Oakwood Trail, Noel, Mo. Just follow the Oak Hill Pumpkin Patch signs starting at Hwy. 71 just north of Walmart in Jane, Mo.

COST -- Free

INFO -- Google Oak Hollow Pumpkin Patch Noel Mo., 64854

Haunts

• WHAT -- Nightmares Haunted House -- Sept. 23-Oct. 31 -- open each Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31. Opens at dusk and stops selling tickets at 11 p.m.

Nightmares Haunted House is an intense, high-energy haunted attraction that uses the latest technology. We are a crew of volunteers that have been creating the nightmares of the citizens in Northwest Arkansas since 1987.

WHERE -- 3705 NW Frontage Rd, Bentonville, AR 72712

COST -- $20 general admission; $35 fast pass. The proceeds from the Haunted House go to the Bentonville Breakfast Lions Club, which then donates it back to the community.

INFO -- https://nightmareshauntedhouse.net/; 479 270-1313; email: [email protected]

• WHAT -- The Elk River Haunted Float -- Sept. 30-Oct. 29 -- Hosted by Gracie's Lazy Days and Skeleton Acres. Floats start at sundown. Last check-in is 10 p.m. each Friday and Saturday along with Sunday, Oct. 30, and Monday, Oct. 31.

WHERE -- 324 Canoe Camp Ln., Pineville, Mo., 64856

COST -- Basic $25: Hayride, Haunted Float, Haunted House, Terrifying Trail. $15 each additional night camping.

INFO -- Check this event out at facebook.com/The ElkRiverHauntedFloat or email: [email protected], or call 479-899-5117

Crafts

• Pumpkin Patch Craft Fair -- Oct. 14-15 -- A brand new craft fair will be held at Bella Vista United Lutheran Church located on the corner of Forest Hills Blvd and Cooper Road with hours of Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. This event will be both indoor and outdoor at the church with food trucks and indoor food available. The fair will include both crafters and home-based businesses such as Tupperware and Scentsy candles.

• Wishing Spring Fall Festival -- Oct. 14-15 (8862 McNelly Road/County Road 40). Tents of unique hand created arts and crafts to include jewelry, woodworks, artwork, pottery, photography, crochet and sewn items. There will also be food and music. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

• The Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Festivals now in their 32nd year where "tennis shoe wearing, tote bearing" friends and family come together, from across the country, to "craft shop till they drop." With the trees in full fall colors and perfect fall temps, craft shopping enthusiasts can find a diverse and unique venue of holiday gift ideas, quality art and home spun crafts, home décor, fashion apparel, antiques, vintage and much more in two unique show locations:

Washington County Fairgrounds/Fayetteville, originated in 2014, Oct 13, 14, 15, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.​

NWA Convention Center/Springdale originated in 1991. It will be held on Oct 14, 15. Times are Friday (9 a.m.-9 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m.-8 p.m.)

• War Eagle Craft Fair -- Oct. 14-17, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. GPS address is 11037 High Sky Inn Road, Hindsville. Admission is free; parking is $5/vehicle. Many exhibitors accept cards, but some only accept cash. The fair provides a free package checkstand where you can leave purchases of all sizes while you continue shopping and a convenient loading area for large and heavy items.

Halloween Events

• Not So Haunted Mini Golf - Property Owners Association members and their guests can play mini golf near the Riordan playground in Halloween decoration Oct. 15-31.

• Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 30 will be held 4-6 p.m. in the parking lot at Highlands Church. The front of the lot will be packed with decorated trunks, games, and candy. This is a free family event and costumes are encouraged. Call 479-855-2277 with any questions. Highlands Church, 371 Glasgow Road, Bella Vista.

• At United Lutheran Church Oct. 31, Indoor No Tricks -- Just Treats from 5-7 p.m. The church supports the Teal Pumpkin Project. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Rd. in Bella Vista.

• Gentry Trick or Treat on Main Street -- Gentry's Trick or Treat on Main Street event is set for Oct. 31, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Local businesses will be passing out treats to trick-or-treaters at the annual event sponsored by the Gentry Chamber of Commerce.

• Gravette Trick or Treat on Main -- Gravette's third annual Trick or Treat on Main will be held Oct. 31, from 4-7 p.m. on Main Street in Gravette. Local businesses and organizations will line both sides of the first two blocks of Main Street and hand out candy and treats to trick-or-treaters. Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic during the event. Guests are encouraged to park in the parking spots on Highway 59 north of Main Street, Second Ave. N.E. and Kindley Park. Guests are encouraged to come in costume.

Send your October/fall event to [email protected]