Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Zelda, a 4-year-old female terrier mix. She is house broken, walks on a leash, is good with other dogs (and cats) so far and is just a sweet dog who only wants to be someone's snuggle buddy. Zelda has been spayed, is up to date on her vaccinations and will be microchipped prior to leaving the shelter for her forever home. Her adoption fee is $60. For more information on Zelda, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the shelter's adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.