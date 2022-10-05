OPINION: Molly Mocha Lieben

On September 15 of this year, my wife and I made one of the most difficult decisions we have faced during our lifetimes: The time had come to take our beloved little Molly Mocha Lieben (Molly her given name, Mocha for her chocolate color, and Lieben which is German for love) to the veterinarian to have her euthanized. She was a miniature dachshund and our faithful companion for almost 17 years. We never questioned her love and devotion.

Dachshunds generally don't live much longer than 15 years, so Molly was advanced in age, and showing it. She had lost most of her eyesight due to acute glaucoma, her hearing due to age, and even most of her sense of smell. Thus, most of the time we had to direct her to where she wanted to go, because she was lost. When we would take her outside to go to the bathroom, she found it very difficult to have the strength to push the feces out of her little emaciated body. Inside, she was totally incontinent. Although she was eating her soft, high-protein food about half the time, she was sleeping over 20 hours a day, and had lost a lot of weight. Thus, it was obvious that Molly was suffering in a number of ways.

One of the questions plaguing us was whether we were keeping her alive for our personal reasons, or whether her little heart just refused to cooperate and stop working. Needless to say, we didn't want to take her to the veterinarian, and I'm sure many animal lovers have experienced the same feelings.

However, in the end, it was my privilege to be with our little dog while the veterinarian administered the appropriate drugs to end her life. I had my hands on her as she went to sleep not to wake up, and felt the tension flow out of her little body. It was obvious that we had made the right decision and that Molly was now in peace. But it was hard! As one of our daughters wrote in a text shortly afterwards, "Grief is the price we pay for love."

My wife and I do not believe in human euthanasia, not because human grief sometimes is so great and the pain in someone so intense that an early death might be appreciated; but because too many people would use the process to get rid of the people they don't want to care for during the dying process. Thus, we believe in allowing the processes leading to death to continue until the end finally comes, whether it's old age or an incurable disease. This belief obviously affected our decision about ending Molly's life. Were we ending Molly's life to get rid of a problem dog or were we simply assisting our dog by eliminating the pain and distress in her life?

We discovered that the people working in the Veterinary Clinic were extremely kind and sympathetic, and that they agreed with us that the time had finally come for our dog to leave this world. Their compassion during this time will not be easily forgotten, if ever. One even drew and painted a picture of Molly's nose and paw for us to remember her by.

There are many ways to dispose of an animal's remains after death, and all of them have some validity. It all depends upon personal beliefs and preferences. For us, we wanted to have a direct responsibility for taking care of our dog after death in much the same way we did while she was alive. Thus, I built her a nice little wooden coffin, and sealed her in it. We then dug an appropriate grave in our back yard and carefully placed her in it. As we covered her grave, we also each said our personal prayers, thanking God for all she had meant to us and our desire that she find the peace and afterlife we wanted for her.

I am perfectly aware that several major Christian denominations now have special ceremonies for pets that have died leaving their owners with a lot of grief. As a chaplain, I appreciate these attempts to console people suffering grief, but I also have to be honest and explain that as far as I know the Bible does not offer a plan for the salvation of our pets. Jesus came to earth to provide a way of salvation for humans, not dogs. However, on the other hand, I know that God created all of the life on earth, and it is no stretch of the imagination to imagine that He has a special place for living creatures that are not human. We may not know exactly what or where that might be, but we do have a loving God who cares for us when we hurt and continues to remember all of His creation.

Thank you for allowing me to share this personal story of a lot of extreme stress, decision making, and finding peace with one another and with God.

• • •

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 30 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.