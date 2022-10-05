October at the Bella Vista Public Library

Treat Street

Set for Oct. 29

Treats, candy and games – what could be better?

Patrons of all ages will have the opportunity to enjoy carnival games and get loads of candy at Treat Street, the Library's annual Halloween event.

The family-friendly festival will be open from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. All ages are welcome.

Activities will be located in the library's parking lot, garden and community room. The agenda for fun includes carnival games, Granny Boo story time, face painting, chalk art, a craft station, pumpkin coloring, a "selfie" photo booth and more.

"We want to provide a fun and safe Halloween event for the community," said Boo Crew Manager Alex Newman.

Hocus Pocus Captain Ashdon Wilson encourages attendees to bring their creativity.

"Stroll on down with your best costumes and ghoulish smiles for this activity-filled afternoon," Wilson said. "This in-person Halloween event will be fun, silly and extra sweet. We want people to know that libraries are more than books; we are community centers!"

Costumes are encouraged but not required. Attendees should bring their own treat bag.

Participants will receive a "Treat Street Passport" when they arrive, which will be stamped as they visit the activity stations. When the passport is filled, the participant will be given a small goodie bag, while supplies last.

Broom and car parking spaces are limited. Additional parking will be available at the Bella Vista Baptist Church. The Boo Crew will transport patrons to and from the library throughout the event. As a side note, the library's drop box will not be accessible until after the program concludes.

The activities will be held indoors in case of rain. Supplies are limited.

Hotel Hauntings

Topic of Talk

The hauntings and eerie occurrences at a 136-year-old hotel will be the topic of discussion on Oct. 17 as part of our ongoing Adult Speaker Series.

Bill Ott's 23-year career as marketing director at the Eureka Springs-based Crescent Hotel took many turns. His time there was speckled with various paranormal happenings.

Ott will speak to the hotel's rich history, as well as the paranormal activity he experienced.

The series is set for Monday, Oct. 17, at 5:30 p.m. in the library's Community Room.

The hotel's rich and colorful history began when "the finest hotel west of the Mississippi" opened on May 20, 1886.

Over the years, the hotel was leased to the Frisco Railroad, served as Crescent College and was remodeled as the Baker Cancer Clinic.

In recent years, thanks to an overall renovation, the Crescent has enjoyed a comeback as a popular destination for tourists and travelers.

More recently, the Crescent Hotel has gained a reputation as America's Most Haunted Hotel and has been featured on national television shows such as Ghost Hunters. Ghost tours are part of the services offered.

Mockingbird

Expands Selections

Bella Vista Public Library patrons now have more access to books, thanks to the Mockingbird virtual catalog.

The statewide system allows participating libraries to borrow and lend books.

The Bella Vista Public Library joined the system in September as part of the system's second launch.

"This is the first time our city library has participated in a reciprocal borrowing system," said Adult Services Librarian Amanda Gibson. "We are serving all of the state of Arkansas as a resource. If a patron requests a book that we don't have, and it's out of print, we can then go to Mockingbird. The system connects all of us so we can borrow books from other libraries across the state."

Library users can visit the Mockingbird website, conduct their own book searches and ask their home library to request selected materials for borrowing.

Gibson said the interlibrary loan application and rules remain the same. Mockingbird has simply streamlined the process.

Various grants subsidize the Mockingbird statewide system. Postage is the only cost for the Bella Vista Public Library.

"Mockingbird serves as a way of bringing together all the participating libraries," Gibson said. "It's a great service for patrons across Arkansas."

For information on Mockingbird visit library.arkansas.gov/services/ mockingbird-resource-sharing/

Bilingual

Storytimes Offered

Library staff members are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by offering two bilingual storytimes.

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated each year as a national effort from Sept. 15-Oct. 15.

The Bilingual Preschool Storytime on Sept. 30 will begin at 10 a.m. and is aimed for ages 0-5.

The Tuesday, Oct. 4, Spanish Bilingual Big Kid Storytime will have a guest reader and begin at 5:30 p.m. This storytime is aimed for children ages 6-8.

Bilingual stories are often overlooked by people who think it's too difficult to read or understand, said Children and Youth Services Manager Alex Newman. Studies show, however, that when children learn a new language, it sparks a different part of their brain that helps improve memory, problem-solving, critical thinking, multitasking and listening skills.

"Readers gain understanding and a level of appreciation when connecting with cultures and their stories," Newman said. "Non-Hispanic families in our community often ask for resources as they try to teach their children Spanish. Others move here and want to learn English."

Staff members plan to add a new Spanish adult collection and expand the selection of Spanish children's books, which will help patrons seeking additional resources.

The new selection of Spanish items is coming soon. Additional announcements will be posted on the Library's Facebook page.

Teen Programming

Returns Oct. 7

Teen programming will resume on Friday, Oct. 7, with Teen Night. Teens between ages 13-17 are welcome to attend. Teen Night takes place from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 7 will be "Game Night."

Please note that the library is closed during this event to ensure the safety of the teens. No regular library business will be conducted during Teen Night.

The Book Was

Better Book Club

The Book Was Better Book Club will meet on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 5-6 p.m. in the BVPL Conference Room.

Members will discuss "And Then There Were None" by Agatha Christie and the movie by the same name.

Each month, members choose a book that has been turned into a movie or TV series, then get together to compare. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month in the Conference Room.

True Crime Club

The True Crime Club will meet on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 5:30 p.m. in the BVPL Community Room.

We will discuss Pam Hupp, who is serving a life sentence for murder but claimed it was self-defense. There are other murders that many believe she committed. She is also the subject of The Thing About Pam from Dateline.

Tech Time

Need some tech service? Make an appointment between 3-4 p.m. on Oct. 20 to gain some one-on-one instruction about your library account, Libby, Hoopla and more. Call 479-855-1753 to make an appointment.

We're Hooked!

Crafting Club

A group known for knitting and crochet enthusiasts has now expanded to encompass all crafters.

Crafters of all types found themselves drawn to the group. That inspired some exciting changes, explains Adult Services Librarian Amanda Gibson, who serves as the group's contact.

"We had people coming who are cross-stitching, like myself, and quilting and spinning yarn," Amanda said. "We decided to change it to a crafting group to open it to more people. People love it. They bring their own supplies and hang out."

Those who are interested can take home some knitting needles and yarn to practice, thanks to a recent donation of supplies.

However, anyone interested in attending may bring a current craft project of any type. Fall oftentimes inspires creativity.

"People like to craft during this time of year for upcoming gift giving," Gibson said.

The Crafting Club meets on the first and third Thursdays of the month -- Oct. 6 and 20 this month -- at 1 p.m. in the BVPL Conference Room.

Not Your Mama's

Romance Book Club

This group will meet Monday, Oct. 10, at 5 p.m. in the Library Conference Room & on Zoom.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club is just that, not the book club your mama used to be in! Contemporary romance novels with hot heroes, strong heroines and lots of spice are read by the group. Romance lovers of all kinds are welcome. The October selection is "The Ex Hex" by Erin Sterling. Join us to talk about all things exes, hexes and what goes wrong when you hex your ex!

Encore Bookstore

Offers Great Deals

Encore Bookstore, operated by the Friends of the Bella Vista Public Library, is a bookstore that sells used book at great prices! All proceeds benefit the Bella Vista Public Library.

Volunteers are still in need of plastic grocery bags, calendars, puzzles and all-occasion greeting cards. Thanks to all who have already donated. Visit the bookstore during regular hours to donate items.

Hours for Encore Bookstore are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.