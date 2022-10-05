NWA Women’s Chorus to perform jazz concert

The Northwest Arkansas Women's Chorus (formerly Bella Vista Women's Chorus), under the direction of Dr. Larry Zehring, invites the community to attend its fall concert, featuring special guest artist Dan Knight. Knight, an acclaimed Steinway performing artist, composer and educator, will be joined by "The Usual Suspects," a group of popular local musicians who will perform with the Chorus at 3 p.m. on Sunday at First United Methodist Church in Bella Vista.

The church is located at 20 Boyce Drive.

Included in this exciting concert repertoire will be classic musical favorites like "Skylark," "Stardust," "I'll Be Seeing You," "Accentuate the Positive" and others. All original arrangements were created by Knight especially for the Northwest Arkansas Women's Chorus.

Admission is free for the event, which should be an incredible afternoon of entertainment and a great way to kick off the fall season.