Mark Your Calendar Week of October 5





• The Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Village Center at 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community, while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

Oct. 6

• The Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. at the Bella Vista Historical Museum with a presentation by Dr. Jerry T. Wooten of his new research on the significance of the Union supply depot at Johnsonville, Tenn., and illustrate what happened there on Nov. 4, 1864, at the Battle of Johnsonville.

Oct. 7-8

• Flea in the Park, an outdoor vintage market, will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Blowing Springs Park. Nothing mass-produced will be for sale at Flea in the Park but rather vintage, antique, handmade and some upcycled goods. There will also be vintage cars on display, live music, food trucks, an activity for the children and a vintage photo op where people can take selfies with a backdrop.

Oct. 8

• Oktoberfest -- Prior to the serving of dinner an organ concert will be held starting at 5:15 p.m., featuring Robbie Hubbard who will play German songs both, secular and sacred. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. to include sliced pork and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, carrot salad, rolls and wine. There will be a break for final bidding of our silent auction and German Chocolate Cake will be served at 6:45 p.m. Reservations are required and tickets are $15 per person. All are welcome, please call church the office to make reservations at 479-855-1325. Bella Vista United Lutheran Church located on the corner of Forest Hills Boulevard and Cooper Road.

• Annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump, 9 a.m. in the field behind Primary School, Weston Street in Pea Ridge.

Oct. 11

• Get To Know Your Septic, Oct. 11, at the Bella Vista District Courtroom located at 612 W. Lancashire Blvd. from 6-7:30 p.m.

Did you know that nearly 75% of homes in the City of Bella Vista have a septic system? Is your home on septic and you really have no idea how it works or how to care for it? Proper care is more important than you might think, and repairs to a failed system can be outrageously expensive, if possible at all. There will be a group of experts in this field at the event to guide you along.

Oct. 12-16

• Oct. 12-16 is the Big Sugar Creek Watershed Cleanup. This is an effort to clear debris that would be washed through storm drains following rain storms, as these drains flow directly into creeks unfiltered. So many of us enjoy the Big Sugar Creek during the Summer for cooling off. Let's all work together to keep it looking beautiful for us to enjoy in the months to come. Supplies can be picked up at 616 W. Lancashire Blvd. Trash can be dropped off at the POA's Water Quality Lab located at 410 E. Lancashire Blvd.

Oct. 20

• The City of Bella Vista is hosting a tree giveaway to Bella Vista residents starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in the parking lot of St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane. This is a drive-thru event. Trees and shrubs of various species will be available until noon, or until they are gone. Bella Vista residents who provide proof of residency with a current utility bill can get one tree per household.

Nov. 5

• St. Bernard Women's Club Annual Holiday Bazaar will return this year from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Parish Hall. The annual bazaar features handmade holiday crafts, baked good, hand-painted items, jewelry, the famous Trinkets & Treasures, floral, 50/50 drawing and raffle items. Breakfast will feature hand-made cinnamon rolls and coffee and lunch includes chicken noodle soup or chili, pulled pork sandwich, pie and iced tea or coffee. Carry outs will also be available.



