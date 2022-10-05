Make-A-Wish sends family to Disney World





Team Bella Vista with Make-A-Wish Mid-South recently granted a wish for a 9-year-old girl and her family to go to Disney World.

Make-A-Wish is a nonprofit organization that grants wishes to children with critical illnesses. Sherri Fant, a volunteer with Team Bella Vista and Make-A-Wish, said in four years of fundraising, Team Bella Vista has raised enough money for almost eight wishes -- about $75,000 -- and has granted one every year. Organizations participating with Team Bella Vista include Allen's, Papa Mike's, Wood Motor Group, Cooper Elementary School, Lowe's of North Bentonville, Bank OZK, Neighbors Real Estate, Dairy Queen and Bella Vista Fraternal Order of Police.

Alexa Carrillo, 9, of Prairie Grove, received her wish this summer. Lowe's created a wish reveal at its garden center by creating a scene from Encanto, Alexa's favorite movie, Fant said. A reveal is a surprise party where the child learns their wish has been granted.

"While it was a hot day, it didn't lessen the excitement nor the joy for Alexa and her family. We visited, had cupcakes, opened gifts and had a great time," Fant said.

Alexa's father, Antonio Carrillo, explained Alexa's journey.

Alexa was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in October 2020, he said. He and his wife, Yaneth, noticed Alexa was appearing pale, and he asked her if she was feeling OK. The family did not worry about it much at first. Then one day Yaneth, who works from home, called Antonio and said Alexa was not feeling well. Then suddenly Alexa passed out, and her mother had to call 911. Alexa was taken to Arkansas Children's Northwest Hospital, where some tests were done. A hematologist told the family it could be a few things, but he thought it was a virus that had attacked her bone marrow. More tests were done, and then Alexa got strep throat, so she was taken to the hospital again. Then the hematologist oncologist called for a bone marrow biopsy and diagnosed Alexa with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Antonio said.

She was at stage two, and her treatment was to be two and a half years, he said. In 2021 she was voted Girl of the Year for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, which raises money for children and adults who have a type of leukemia or lymphoma. The organization raised funds in Alexa's name, he said.

At that time the family got connected to Make-A-Wish, he said. They had to wait about a year for the Disney trip because of Alexa's treatment. Then in July, Make-A-Wish told Alexa's parents about the reveal, he said.

Alexa's parents told her they were going to Lowe's to purchase a washer and dryer. The general manager greeted the family, and they started talking about plants. Alexa was confused by the change of plans, he said. Then the manager took the family to the garden center for the Encanto-themed reveal.

"She was surprised. She was speechless. She didn't know what to say nor what to do," he said. "I said, 'Look, you're going to Disney World,' and she was like, 'What?' She was so excited, jumping up and down about it. My family hugged her, employees hugged her ... super excited for her."

Alexa, her parents and her younger brother Alfredo enjoyed Disney World very much, Antonio said.

"It was fantastic," he said. The family was greeted by Give Kids the World Village, which is a village where there are other kids fighting disease and there are doctors on site and the staff caters to the families' needs, he said.

"We went to Magic Kingdom. If you've never experienced Disney World, I recommend it, because it's amazing, even as an adult. I don't know how anybody could get bored there. We were doing roller coaster after roller coaster," he said.

He said Make-a-Wish gave them fast passes and a Make-A-Wish badge and "you feel like you own the place." He said there were some gifts provided by Make-A-Wish and even a gift card.

"They try to make it an unforgettable experience," he said. "It really showed you that whatever battle you're going through, they make sure it's something that really gets pushed back in the back of your mind. These last two years, I would say this is the happiest she has been in these last two years," he said.

He added he would like to thank Lowe's and Make-A-Wish and all the employees who made the wish special for Alexa.

Courtesy photo Alexa Carrillo is pictured at the “Encanto”-themed wish reveal at Lowe's. She was diagnosed in 2020 with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and received a wish to go to Disney World from Make-A-Wish. Funds for the wish were raised by Team Bella Vista.





