LETTER: Is it reasonable, arbitrary or capricious?

"No taxation without representation." This was a rallying cry of many American colonists during the British rule in the early 1770s. It was one of the reasons for the Boston Tea Party. The colonists were tired of being told by the King of England and the British Parliament regarding what they could do or not do without the colonist's having any representation in making those decisions.

The homeowners of Bella Vista are now faced with almost the same dilemma in being ruled by the Architectural Control Committee (ACC) and Cooper Communities (CCI). We have no one to represent us in the decisions made by the two entities. According to ACC's annual report to the Arkansas Secretary of State the six members of the ACC board of directors are: two Cooper family members, John and Borem Cooper; Senior Vice President of CCI Neff Basore; Director of the POA Water Department Mike Tagart; CCI appointee and ACC Director Ralph "Buddy" Vernetti; and CCI appointee Theresa Neal.

The Bella Vista Patriots feel the ACC's edict of removing all white fences in Bella Vista violates federal law and the provisions of the United States Constitution. Basically, the U.S. Constitution takes the decision making out of the hands of a dictator and places that right to the will of the people. In my opinion, excluding the Bible, the U.S. Constitution is the greatest document ever written by man. In Bella Vista, the one making the rules about fences is ACC Director Buddy Vernetti. The people of Bella Vista are left out of that decision.

The Patriots plan to fill a 57-passenger bus and go to the Arkansas Capitol during the next regular session of the legislature to propose an Arkansas bill similar to the Federal Law H.R. 4958-16th Congress (2019-2020): No Taxation Without Representation. And there is the Reasonableness Test. It has three prongs: "Is it reasonable, arbitrary or capricious?" The decision to remove white fences fails all three provisions.

This proposed bill will also prevent ACC from selling permits, issuing fines or assessing fees. This is basically the three ways ACC get their income.

Many have said we will never succeed, but this is the same method we used to become a city which many had said would never happen.

Jim Parsons

Bella Vista