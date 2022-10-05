Free resident tree giveaway set for Oct. 20

The City of Bella Vista is hosting a tree giveaway for Bella Vista residents starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, in the parking lot of St. Bernard's Catholic Church located at 1 St. Bernard Lane.

This will be a drive-thru event. Participants should follow markings to the tree giveaway area and avoid any areas closer to the church, as not to disrupt other activities there.

Trees and shrubs of various species will be available until 12 p.m., or until they are gone. Bella Vista residents who provide proof of residency with a current utility bill can get one tree per household.

Species available this fall include Nannyberry Viburnum, Shumard Oak, Black Cherry, Witchhazel, Eastern Redbud, White Flowering Dogwood, Downy Serviceberry and American Cranberry.

The trees have been provided through a grant from the Walton Family Foundation as part of a larger regional project to help increase and diversify the area's tree canopy.

For questions, call Community Development at 479-268-4980.