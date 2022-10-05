The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Free resident tree giveaway set for Oct. 20

Trees available to Bella Vista residents with proof of residency by By Cassi Lapp Bella Vista Communications Director | October 5, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.

The City of Bella Vista is hosting a tree giveaway for Bella Vista residents starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, in the parking lot of St. Bernard's Catholic Church located at 1 St. Bernard Lane.

This will be a drive-thru event. Participants should follow markings to the tree giveaway area and avoid any areas closer to the church, as not to disrupt other activities there.

Trees and shrubs of various species will be available until 12 p.m., or until they are gone. Bella Vista residents who provide proof of residency with a current utility bill can get one tree per household.

Species available this fall include Nannyberry Viburnum, Shumard Oak, Black Cherry, Witchhazel, Eastern Redbud, White Flowering Dogwood, Downy Serviceberry and American Cranberry.

The trees have been provided through a grant from the Walton Family Foundation as part of a larger regional project to help increase and diversify the area's tree canopy.

For questions, call Community Development at 479-268-4980.

Print Headline: Free resident tree giveaway set for Oct. 20

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT