Cut-Ups Online Auction

The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild of Bella Vista, presents their 2nd Annual Online Quilt Auction beginning at 8 a.m. Oct. 12 through 8 p.m. Oct. 19. Guild members are offering over 100 new quilted items for auction. Items will be available for preview prior to the start of the auction as they are added to the website at ww.getabidauctions.com/calicocutups. Be sure to visit often.

Calico Cut-Ups is an educational and charitable organization. The primary focus is on education, and proceeds from this auction will be used to fund their annual scholarship fund, annual Kids' Kamp, charitable donations and monthly educational programs and workshops.

For additional information, please send email to [email protected]