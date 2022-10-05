COLUMN: Picking BV’s next mayor no easy task

After hearing from each of the three candidates for mayor of Bella Vista during Monday night's mayoral forum, I'm even more convinced of one thing: the citizens have a tough decision to make when voting to determine the city's next mayor.

Approximately 80 people attended the forum with no telling how many watching online.

The current mayor, Peter Christie, watched from Florida via that livestream.

At the end of the year he will hand the keys to the city over to either Steven Bourke, John Flynn or Randy Murray (listed alphabetically, in case anyone was wondering) based on who gets the most votes in the upcoming general election.

Each one brings experience that would be helpful in running a city. Each one has been successful where business and finances are concerned and each one seems to have the common sense needed to handle the position of mayor.

Two of the three have experience working with a mayor as members of a city council, but that in no way means a non-councilman wouldn't make a good mayor.

One thing I believe all three have in common is that each cares deeply about the city of Bella Vista and its citizens. They all want nothing but the best for the city.

Here are some tidbits and quotes from the forum that echoed in my mind, in no particular order:

• "I'm super invested in the future of our community," said Murray. "I plan on living a long, long life in Bella Vista."

• "My wife and I have two businesses and I'm willing to step away from mine to do this," Murray said. "It would be a huge salary cut to do that but I'm willing to do it because I love Bella Vista. I'm invested in this community and I want it to be a place where my kids can grow up, return and live and my grandkids can grow up and live in, also."

• Flynn said his service to the city as a councilman has included what he called "an unprecedented level of participation" as he has attended all but two of the 310 meetings scheduled during his eight years on the City Council.

• Bourke said he has based his entire campaign on three simple promises: "I will always bring a strong work ethic to the full-time job of being mayor of Bella Vista, I will always conduct the city's business with honor and I will always be forthright with the residents of Bella Vista."

• Murray, on seeing buildings sitting empty in Bella Vista, said, "I don't want Bella Vista to become Rogers. I don't want Bella Vista to become Bentonville. When tax dollars are spent in Bella Vista, we get 333-335% more money from that tax dollar if it's spent in Bella Vista than if it's just spent in Benton County. We get zero dollars if it's spent in Missouri. I want to try to keep some of that money here. I want our own shops to thrive, I want little business to come and I want people to come here because it's a fun place to shop."

• He also said he wants people "to come ride mountain bikes here instead of driving down our roads and riding mountain bikes on other mountain biking trails."

• When asked what his top priority would be if elected, Bourke said, "This might be naive in today's world, but my vision for Bella Vista and my desire for this community is that we will transcend divisive, national politics. When it comes to what we want for Bella Vista, I believe it's possible for people with different political views to want the same thing for our hometown, and to work together to achieve those things."

• He added that the citizens of Bella Vista want "a safe, clean community where neighbors look out for each other, where we can feel like our voices will be heard by our city leaders, and we have city leaders who we can trust -- not that we will always agree, but that we're confident our city leaders don't have personal agendas or vendettas against the city."

• • •

Bennett Horne is the managing editor of The Weekly Vista. He can be reached via email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.