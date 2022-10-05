Cards and Games

Monday Potluck 'n Games

Winners Sept. 26 were: Golf Game -- Table 1 -- first, Jean Meadows; second, Bob Bower. Table 2 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Kathy Ayres. Winners in Texas Canasta were Sharon Bower and Mabel Ashline.

This group meets at 5 p.m. every Monday at First United Methodist Church on Boyce Drive for potluck and games. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Sept. 27 were: first (tie) -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley / Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau (both with perfect scores); third -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin; fourth -- Larry and Ginger Anderson. Honorable mention -- Marvin Parvi and Vivian Bray

Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m., Tuesday nights at St. Bernard's church in the Parrish Hall. If interested in joining us, please call 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Sept. 28 were: first -- Chuck Seeley; second (tie) -- Andy Pilkerton and Alice Dickey.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite game. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge

Winners Sept. 22 were: first, Wilda Werner; second, Anita Ebert; third, Marlene Kellogg.

Winners Sept. 29 were: first Marlene Kellog; second Deanna Smith; third, Tim Spaight.

Thursday-Tuesday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Sept. 22 were: North-South -- Laura Batey and Martha Kolb; East-West -- Jay Lacy and Mel Briley.

Winners Sept. 27 were: North-South -- Nancy Sherbondy and Valerie Watson; East-West -- Martha Kolb and Joe Braun. Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome!

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Sept. 23 were: Table 1 -- first, Lloyd Forsyth second, Terry McClure. Table 2 -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, Kirk Greenawalt. High Score -- Dan Bloomer

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) will be meeting in individual homes during the time that Riordan Hall is closed for remodeling. Please contact Kirk Greenawalt at 479-855-4991 for current information.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Sept. 24 were: Red Team (first) -- Marj Shafer, Dan Billingsley, Bill Armstrong, Jerry Yarno and Jerry Vnuk. Blue Team (second) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl and Ron Madsen.

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]