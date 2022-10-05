Candidates: New business vital to city

A crowd of just over 80 people attended an hour-long forum Monday night to hear what Steven Bourke, John Flynn and Randy Murray would do if they were elected mayor of Bella Vista in the upcoming general election.

The forum, sponsored by The Weekly Vista, Bella Vista Community Television and the Bella Vista Property Owners Association, was held at the Lakepoint Restaurant and Events Center and moderated by Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Editor Rusty Turner.

Two of the three candidates -- Bourke and Flynn -- are currently members of the Bella Vista City Council. Murray is a small-business owner who has lived in Bella Vista for almost 20 years.

All three candidates discussed the importance of bringing new businesses to Bella Vista -- which in turn would increase sales tax revenue for the city -- while making sure Bella Vista remains a safe, enjoyable place to live.

"I'm running for mayor because I want my kids to live here," said Murray. "When they get out of college I want them to move here. I want my grandkids to live here. I want this to be a place where I can live the rest of my life."

He added, "If you've invested in our community and you want to live here, then this is a place that's going to take care of you, a place that's a warm, loving place to live."

Flynn said if he's elected his top priority will be "to be fiscally conservative," adding that he believes it's important "to keep the costs low" where city government is concerned.

"Our revenue is pretty good, but it's not like Nike shoes where you sell 100,000 shoes and next year we'll sell a million shoes and have all this more money," he said. "Even if we increase our business and get a little more sales tax it's only going to be incremental. It's not going to be some spectacular amount. So it's essential that you don't spend too much money. If you get over your skis and get behind financially, it's very hard to dig out because you just don't have the revenue to do it."

Bourke also said being fiscally responsible is important for the city, adding that it "just requires responsible management and I'm prepared to do that."

He said he believes the citizens of Bella Vista want "a community where essential businesses can thrive, whether it's a small business entrepreneur or a large business that employs dozens of employees."

He also said he sees the safety of the citizens of Bella Vista as a priority and something that shouldn't be overlooked while focusing on growth.

"We are a safe community by any comparison across the entire state," he said. "We will not sacrifice that. Growth can affect that, but we are going to remain a safe community. That's why we move here. We will not sacrifice that for growth or any other reason."

Murray said if elected his top priority would be to reach out to the POA and the Architectural Control Committee.

"I would start by mending relationships with the POA and ACC and the community," he said. "I know in the 17 years I've been here people have got their feelings hurt and gotten run over on different things and feel like their rights have been violated."

He also said a priority would be to "look forward to the future" and make things "what we want them to be in the future instead of just right now."

In his closing statement, Flynn said his vision of Bella Vista includes having "a small hotel and a few more restaurants" but added he believes "it's really important to preserve the lakes and trees, our natural beauty. That's what people like here, a nice environment. That's absolutely crucial."

He also said he would like to see "a charter school on the west side" while working to increase broadband access throughout the city.

"I think it's awfully important to listen to the people on an ongoing basis," he said. "What do the people want? That's what we're supposed to do, what the people want.

"I'd like to increase the quality of life," he continued, "while being mindful of the cost of living, be fiscally conservative, keep taxes low and support our first responders."

To view the recorded forum follow this link: https://bvwv.nwaonline.com/news/2022/oct/03/watch-live-bella-vista-mayoral-forum/