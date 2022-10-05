Bella Vista resident marriage licenses in September 2022

Bella Vista
Sept. 1
Garrett M. Nikolay, 30, and Rachel Anne Wirt, 28, both of Bella Vista
Sept. 2
Robert Ross Axtell Jr., 70, and Laurel Eileen White Jackson, 60, both of Bella Vista
Brandon O'Neil Tucker, 31, and Gagne Kels Tucker, 28, both of Bella Vista
Sept. 6
Timothy John Koelker, 59, and Teresa Ellen Setter, 61, both of Bella Vista
Boyett John Taylor II, 30, and Jennifer Janei Rhoads, 28, both of Bella Vista
Sept. 12
Jacob Charles Miller, 27, and Kayla Marie Christianson, 31, both of Bella Vista
Sept. 13
Guillermo Casillas, 34, Inglewood, Calif., and Camron Yen Davis, 23, Bella Vista
Sept. 20
Leah Helen Mary Flees, 35, and Sandra Pearl Ellis, 30, both of Bella Vista
Zachary Adam Troxell, 35, and Caitlin Anne Housiaux, 30, both of Bella Vista
Sept. 21
Kylar Garrett Eagle, 22, and Paige Nicole Smith, 20, both of Bella Vista
Sept. 26
J Mike Santiago, 86, and Lynette Faye Mincks, 76, both of Bella Vista
Sept. 27
Sean Dennis Smith, 37, Bentonville, and Dawnell Charisse Grant, 45, Bella Vista