Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Sept. 19

11:38 a.m. Police received a report on Parkridge Drive that a wedding ring and an opal ring went missing after a resident had a tech in her home to fix her television.

3:49 p.m. Police arrested Adam M. Ireland, 34, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at Riordan and Harbury.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

4:48 p.m. Police received a report on Attleborough Lane that someone had doors taken out of their garage that were valued at about $4,000.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

1:39 p.m. Police received a report on Wolverton Lane that someone smashed a resident's glass door.

Thursday, Sept. 22

12:39 a.m. Police arrested Osvaldo Arroyo-Hernandez, 26, in connection with DWI 2, open container, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at Casey's General Store.

10:10 p.m. Police received a report on Murphy Drive that someone was walking around a construction site with a flashlight. Extra patrol was assigned to the area.

Friday, Sept. 23

4:56 p.m. Police arrested Sarah Lynn White, 47, in connection with DWI-drugs during a traffic stop at All In One.

Saturday, Sept. 24

3:21 a.m. Police arrested Carolos Enrique Reyes Perez, 20, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Kingsland.

Sunday, Sept. 25

4:09 p.m. Police received a report on Balsham Lane that someone's daughter was playing in the back yard and a man tried to get her to come with him into the woods.

8:33 p.m. Police arrested Karen Delano, 52, in connection with an out-of-town warrant and possession of a controlled substance and Justin Avery Griffith, 51, in connection with an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at Dartmoor and Spanker.