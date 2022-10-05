Bella Vista Club News

Bella Vista Apple Users Computer Club

The Bella Vista Apple Users Computer Club's next meeting is at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Bella Vista Public Library in the Community Room. The proposed agenda for the October meeting includes the following topics: 1) Review of the new Apple hardware releases in September and October; 2) Top new features of iOS 16; 3) Discussion of music services: Apple Music, Pandora and Spotify. The subjects for the Monthly Meeting agendas include tutorials and discussions of Apple software and hardware. These subjects include tips for using Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads and Mac Computers. The Bella Vista Apple Users Computer Club meets at 5 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at the Bella Vista Public Library in the Community Room. All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome to attend. For more information, please call 479-899-5531.

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for three walks on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9, at Hot Springs. The walks will be 5K, 6K and 10K. Registration for all three walks will be Friday, Oct. 7, from 3-5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8-9:30 a.m. in the lobby of The Hot Springs Hotel, 305 Malvern Ave., in Hot Springs. The starting point for all three walks is in the lobby of The Hotel Hot Springs. Parking is available in the hotel lot and parking garage. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for non-credit. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Daughters of the American Revolution

The Lovely Purchase Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) meets at 10 a.m. the second Monday of each month at the Bella Vista First Methodist Church in the Chapel located at 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista. The next meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 10, featuring guest speaker LaNita McKinney, who will present a program on DAR protocol. The DAR is a patriotic organization for women who are passionate about community service, preserving history, educating children, as well as honoring and supporting those who serve our nation. Visitors are welcome to attend and investigate the joys and fulfillment of membership. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m. with the business meeting to follow at 10 a.m. For more information call 479-876-2441.

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 10, at Highland Crossings Center, Room 1001, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The program will be "Q & A: Panel of Experts", an opportunity to submit your computer-related questions to our panel. If our panel doesn't know the answer, someone else in the audience may. Questions will be accepted from the floor or submitted in advance by email to [email protected] This will be an in-person meeting with Zoom simulcast (details at https://bvcomputerclub.org ).

The following classes are currently scheduled for: Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2-4 p.m.: Basic Computer Security, Part 1 -- Justin Sell and Wednesday, Oct. 26, 9-11 a.m.: Building a Password Manager Using Excel -- Pete Opland. Help Clinics scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m.-noon.

NWA Letter Writing Group

The NWA Letter Writing Group meets the second Tuesday of each month in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library. This month the group will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Bella Vista Library. There will be a postcard exchange and all are welcome to attend. For more information contact Pat at [email protected]

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale Hiking Club will be hiking Wednesday, Oct. 12, to Hawksbill Crag/Whitaker Point. This is a three-mile out and back hike. There is also the option to hike to Amber Falls and Compton Double Falls (2.5 mile bushwack out and back) or Lost Valley (2 miles out and back). Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Christian Women's Connection Brunch

The Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Sharon Lawlor with "Pieces to Masterpiece." The special feature will be a "Silent Pie" auction as the group's Annual Fall Fundraiser. Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon Friday, Oct. 7. For reservations and/or cancellations, call Glenda at 479-366-7562 or text Dorothy at 479-381-6516 or email Marsha at [email protected]

TOPS #0532 Saturday

TOPS Chapter 532 has begun meeting from 8:30 a.m.-9 a.m. for weigh-in Friday mornings, followed by the meeting at the Mercy Clinic, 1 Mercy Way in Bella Vista. It's not always smooth sailing on a weight-loss journey. So come join us for motivation and support!

Bella Vista Garden Club

The club will hold a cards and games party Friday, Oct. 21 noon-4 p.m. at the Highlands United Methodist Church (371 Glasgow Rd) open to all. $15 per person includes raffle drawings, lunch, coffee, tea and water. This is a charity and scholarship benefit. Bring your own cards and/or games for play. Reservations are necessary by opening the website at bellavistagardenclub.com or calling Lucinda at 973-219-6216.

Email club information to [email protected]

Please note that space in the paper will dictate the number of club news items to print in the paper each week. The Weekly Vista will first take items that include an upcoming date and fill any remaining space with various items.