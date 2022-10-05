Bella Vista church news

Highlands United Methodist Church

Highlands United Methodist Church will host the inaugural lecture of the Ernest W. Grilk Lecture Series on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m. The Rev. Cynthia Engstrom, daughter of Ernest and Gloria Grilk, will be the presenting theologian for this first in a series of lectures. Her presentation draws from the life of Christ, scripture and the teachings of Talmud commentator and Ethicist Emmanuel Levinas, who, like Jesus, looks to the prophets and finds a wisdom of love as primordial and irrevocably, as call. This is a free educational event open to everyone in the community. The event will take place in the Fellowship Hall and refreshments will be served.

Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 30, will be held from 4-6 p.m. in the parking lot at Highlands Church. The front of the lot will be packed with decorated trunks, games and of course CANDY! This is a free family event and costumes are encouraged. Call 479-855-2277 with any questions. Highlands Church is located at 371 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista.

Bella Vista Baptist Church

Bella Vista Baptist Church will host its second of the season Operation Christmas Child Packing Party from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the church chapel. Boxes for children ages 5-9 will be packed. The boxes are filled with gifts of toys, school supplies and hygiene items and will go to children around the world. The third Packing Party will be from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, in the churc chapel for children ages 10-15.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church hosts Senior Exercise classes at 1 p.m. on Monday (aerobics), Wednesday (walk aerobics) and Friday (yoga). All are welcome to join this growing group of seniors in getting in shape.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church will celebrate its 25th Anniversary this fall. If anyone has pictures related to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church or its activities please contact the church so they can be incorporated into the 25th Anniversary Album.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

Oct. 8: Oktoberfest -- Prior to the serving of dinner an organ concert will be held starting at 5:15 p.m., featuring Robbie Hubbard, who will play both secular and sacred German songs. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. and will include sliced pork and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, carrot salad, rolls and wine. There will be a break for final bidding of our silent auction and German Chocolate Cake will be served at 6:45 p.m. Reservations are required and tickets are $15 per person. All are welcome. Please call the church office to make reservations at 479-855-1325.

Oct. 14-15: Pumpkin Patch Arts & Crafts Festival will be held Friday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Oct. 14: 2nd Friday Heart of Fellowship will be held from 6-8 p.m. with free entertainment, specialty coffee and teas and appetizers. This will be a great opportunity to meet Bella Vista neighbors.

Oct. 22: Singles Club will meet at 10 a.m. at the church to plan future activities. All singles are welcome.

Oct. 31: Indoor No Tricks -- Just Treats from 5-7 p.m. The church supports the Teal Pumpkin Project.

United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Rd. in Bella Vista.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Exercise Group meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby. All are welcome.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Join Pastor Hass on Sundays at 9:45 a.m. in the church library to learn more about Bella Vista Lutheran Church. This is an opportunity to understand how the church operates and learn about Luther's Small Catechism and how it relates to our members.

There will be a Senior Safety Academy on Oct. 18. Contact the church office at 479- 855-0272 to register.

The Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. on Oct. 9 in the front church parking lot. All 2-, 3- and 4-wheel riders are welcome for a fun day of riding.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m.-noon where they serve those in our community both physically and spiritually.

Village Bible Church

Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 240 families each month.

