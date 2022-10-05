B-List bringing rally to Garfield

GARFIELD -- After 20 years in Fayetteville, the Bikes, Blues and BBQ motorcycle rally has moved to Rogers for its 2022 event.

Jeff Wetzel, the chef/owner of B-List Burgers in Bella Vista, is taking it even farther by bringing the rally to the town of Garfield.

"A lady posted that she had a restaurant space and I messaged her that I was looking to expand," said Wetzel, who opened his Bella Vista restaurant in May of 2021. "I came out to look and saw this place and the first thing that came to mind was Bikes, Blues and BBQ. I mean, can you really pick a better location, especially since they just moved to Rogers? So now we're directly between Eureka Springs and Rogers, the two hubs."

The new location sits on Hwy. 62 just west of Garfield. A dilapidated building is located in the middle of the property with three acres of space behind the building and almost as much in front between the building and highway.

Wetzel and his business partner, Bill Towler, who owns Amp Electric in Centerton, liked everything about the building except for the fact it would be impossible to get it ready in time for the rally, which started Tuesday and runs through Saturday.

"We looked inside and saw it would be a three-month remodel and there was no way we could have it ready for this, so we started looking at putting up the tent and doing the event outside," Towler said.

Under the big, white tent is seating for 290 people with tables for dining as well as a bandstand, 16-square-foot dance floor and three beer stations.

"We'll start to remodel the building after Bikes, Blues and BBQ," Wetzel said. "And maybe by the end of October we'll be able to do some things like putting a big screen out back and doing maybe drive-in horror movies, or a winter wonderland in December and give presents to kids that need presents and need to see Santa Claus. They can come to the Winter Wonderland at B-List."

The building, which in all likelihood won't be finished until early 2023, will have to be completely gutted and rebuilt before the first customer can be served. Wetzel said he's not yet decided on a name for the restaurant.

"I've not gotten that far yet, I just know I'm going to lay off the burger part of the name because we do so many other things besides burgers," he said.

For now, though, deciding on a name has taken a back seat to getting ready for the rally.

"We've been getting our food and beer stations set up in front of the building and under the tent," Wetzel said. "We're running power for lights under the tent, bringing in dumpsters and porta-potties, getting the dance floor installed and setting up the smokers."

Until the remodel starts, the building will be used for storage with all the activity this week taking place out front, including the cooking and food prep.

"Eventually we're going to be a day-to-day restaurant, but I also plan on creatively using the space that we're on," said Wetzel.

This week for the rally that means giant Jenga and chess games, cornhole boards with a tournament scheduled for Saturday, a pull-up bar and vendors including a caricature artist, bike detailer, jewelry maker/knife sharpener and a booth where people can purchase motorcycle-related clothing.

There will even be a forge set up with an individual making knives.

Wetzel and Towler applied for and received a temporary license to sell beer and wine.

"The stipulation with the temporary alcohol permit was that we're required to donate 25% of alcohol sales to a non-profit," said Wetzel, "so we chose Home for Dinner, which helps veterans in Benton and Washington Counties, so it's extremely local to NWA. They're a complete non-profit -- no one takes a salary -- so 100% of every dime actually goes to one of our local vets. They do everything from groceries to rent assistance to scholarships ... if a vet needs it, they're going to help them."

Bikes at B-List will also be contributing cans to the recycling program of the elementary school located in Garfield.

"They love it. They're excited about it," said Wetzel. "They're trying to move the school out of Garfield and into Rogers because it's in the Rogers School District, but the city's really fighting to try to keep their school here. So helping them raise money is a good thing."

Wetzel said it's all part of the process of showing the community of Garfield that they're serious about bringing a new business -- and new revenue -- to the city.

"We're trying to show the city and everybody, really, that we're not just putting on some rinky dink deal," he said. "This is big-boy league stuff. We're doing it in a professional manner."

The menu for this week consists of pulled pork sandwiches, loaded nachos, a foot-long hot dog and classic cheeseburger.

"The food's going to be great, but it won't be B-List," Wetzel said. "We're setting ourselves up for speed because there's going to be a lot of people so we have to make sure we're not backing up and can serve as many people as possible."

He added, "We're also going to be doing some special dinners. We've got a shrimp boil Friday night and then gumbo all day Saturday. And we've teamed up with Bentonville Brewing. They're going to supply our local craft beer. They're also doing a lot of signage for us and will make sure we have plenty of craft beer for the event."

Live entertainment is featured every night this week with two bands scheduled on Saturday. There is no cover charge.

"We want everyone to come on in and make yourself at home and have some fun," said Wetzel.