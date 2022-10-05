The Weekly Vista
AFEC sponsoring free identity theft webinar

by Staff report | October 5, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.

The Arkansas Financial Education Commission, in partnership with the Central Arkansas Library System, is hosting a free financial education webinar on Tuesday, Oct. 11, titled "Avoiding Identity Theft & Staying Cyber-Safe."

This free webinar will discuss current threats to consumers, identifying potential "bad actors" and the 10 best practices for staying cyber-safe. It will be presented by Lee Watson, Founder & CEO of the Forge Institute.

Attendance is free, but registration is required at the following link: https://www.arfinancialed.org/copy-of-finanacial-wellness-webinar-s.

