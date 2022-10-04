City of Bella Vista hosting septic system education event

The city of Bella Vista is hosting a septic system informational meeting to help residents better get to know their septic systems.

This event – Get to Know Your Septic – will be held in cooperation with the University of Arkansas Department of Agriculture, H2Ozarks, the Arkansas Department of Health and the Bella Vista Property Owners Association.

The event is set for Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the Bella Vista District Courtroom located at 612 W. Lancashire Blvd.

Speakers will provide residents with information about the importance of stormwater pollution prevention in regards to operation and proper maintenance of their septic systems, as more than 75% of Bella Vista residences have this type of system to treat wastewater.

A question and answer session will follow the presentations.

For those unable to attend in person, a virtual link is provided below. Find the event on Facebook at this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_i0EQV285TDuwxNT1US5EMQ. The webinar ID is 845 9598 7244 and the webinar passcode is 221941.