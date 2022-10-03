WATCH LIVE: Bella Vista Mayoral Forum

[DON'T SEE THE VIDEO ABOVE? CLICK HERE: https://youtu.be/EzrDsIZaG5A]

Candidates for Mayor of Bella Vista will answer questions in a forum tonight at 6 p.m. The forum will be live-streamed and a recording will be available for viewing through Election Day, Nov. 8.

Voters will choose between Steven Bourke, John D. Flynn and Randy Murray.

Sponsors of the forum are The Weekly Vista, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the Bella Vista Property Owners Association and Bella Vista Community Television.

The live-stream video will be available at https://www.youtube.com/c/nwademgaz











