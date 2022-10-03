The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

WATCH LIVE: Bella Vista Mayoral Forum

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | October 3, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.
"I Voted" stickers for early voters Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at the Benton County Election Commission office in Rogers.

[DON'T SEE THE VIDEO ABOVE? CLICK HERE: https://youtu.be/EzrDsIZaG5A]

Candidates for Mayor of Bella Vista will answer questions in a forum tonight at 6 p.m. The forum will be live-streamed and a recording will be available for viewing through Election Day, Nov. 8.

Voters will choose between Steven Bourke, John D. Flynn and Randy Murray.

Sponsors of the forum are The Weekly Vista, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the Bella Vista Property Owners Association and Bella Vista Community Television.

The live-stream video will be available at https://www.youtube.com/c/nwademgaz




ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT