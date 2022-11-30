The Weekly Vista obituaries for Nov. 30, 2022

Sylvia Y. Andersen

After a hard fought battle with cancer, Sylvia Y. Andersen died Nov. 20, 2022, at the age of 71.

Sylvia is survived by her husband, Robert Dean Turley; her daughter, Angela Colleen Walker; eldest son, Wesley William Walker, his wife and children.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, AR 72715, with visitation to start at 1 p.m.

Edward Silverburg Gray

Edward Silverburg "Rusty" Gray III, 76, of Bella Vista, Ark., formerly of Wildwood, Mo., died peacefully at his home Nov. 20, 2022, with his wife Barbara at his side.

Born Oct. 21, 1946, in New Orleans, La., he grew up and attended school in Metairie, La. After serving his country in the United States Marine Corps' Military Police, he began a 30+ year career in sales management with Benjamin Moore and Pittsburgh Paint companies.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Gray of Bella Vista; daughters, Erin A. Gray of Bentonville, Ark., Emily S. DeJulius (Todd) of Arvada, Colo., Elizabeth (Peter) Keizer of Kailua, Hawaii; and sons, Ethan E. Gray of Kingston, Wash., Seth I. (Erin) Gray of Cottleville, Mo., and 11 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward S. (Jr.) and Olive Patterson Gray; and his sister, Marian Crocker.

A celebration of life service will be held at the Highlands Methodist Church on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. I

Jean Anne Lemmon

Jean Lemmon died peacefully in the home on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

She was born in Baltimore, Md., to John and Lucille Pence who preceded her in death. Raised in Seneca, Mo., she earned her BSN from Burge School of Nursing in Springfield, Mo., and she worked from Chicago to Northwest Arkansas doing multiple roles from Charge Nurse in Labor and Delivery to finishing her career as a dialysis nurse. Her career choice and her commitment to being a wife and mother exemplified her nurturing spirit. She enjoyed serving others and was active in PEO.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jim Lemmon; daughter, Lori Cypher (Mike); her son, Jim Lemmon (Kristy); and 11 grandchildren.

There was a small graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Seneca, Mo., cemetery.

James Robert Sutton

James Robert Sutton was born Feb. 5, 1926, in Eldorado, Ill., to Hiram and Marie McConaha. He died Nov. 23, 2022, at Circle of Life in Bentonville, Ark.

He married Nancy Elaine Burham on June 27, 1947.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Thomas (Susan), David (Nancy), John (Susan); stepsons, Douglas Jones, James Jones (Heather); and nine grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at the Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., with military honors to follow. A private ceremony will be held at a later date at the Bella Vista Wall of Honor.

Danielle Marie Walker

Danielle "Dani" Marie Walker died in her home on Nov. 18, 2022.

She was born April 28, 1965, in Long Beach, Calif. to Edward and Susan Brown. She was the family photographer always capturing those special moments. She was an avid OU Sooners and 49ers fan and converted into a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and a Kansas City Chiefs football fan. Her career path was a nurse, her favorite area was the NICU. She spent a lot of her time doing word searches, color by numbers and spending time watching tv with her husband.

She was proceeded in death by her mother Susan Brown and father Edward Brown.

Surviving are her husband, Scott P. Walker; her siblings, Christopher Brown, Lisa Rush, Randy Walker; her children, Amanda Iddings, Scott Walker, Patrick Walker, Sarah Bonneville, Christopher Walker, Jessica Walker; and many grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Wednesday Nov. 23, 2022, at Bella Vista Funeral Home.

