The Dirt - Hiking is adventure

What started as a singles' club meetup in the 1970s is now something more like an adventure club, leading hikers around all kinds of areas in Arkansas and surrounding states.

Jan Casebere is the president of the Hill 'N Dale hiking club. When she took the helm seven years ago, the group's hikes were limited.

"We stepped up and took the club in a new direction," she said.

The club now hikes everywhere within a 100-mile radius of northwest Arkansas and takes two out-of-town trips each year, in the spring and fall. These trips entail three days in a specific area, with day hikes and overnights in some sort of lodging.

"The majority of the members are retired, so some bring RVs. Or, we stay in cabins or hotels," Casebere said.

Don't let the members' retired status fool you, however.

The 147 members, from multiple states including Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, have a reputation for their challenging hikes.

"We always tell everybody that in Arkansas, there are no flat roads," Casebere said.

The group is about 60 percent women, she added, but there are more men now than ever and most have joined in the year 2022.

A typical hiking outing consists of a group of about 20 to 25. They have weekly events, planned out in advance each year by Trail Boss Beverly Munstermann, from March through May. They take a break in the hot months because of bugs and heat, and then start up again in September until the beginning of December. The year closes with a winter social event, and then they start again the following spring.

Hikes are typically planned for week days, to avoid any crowds on trails.

The group's Facebook page is a private group, and members must be paid members of the club to join the page. But there, members can find posted regularly impromptu hikes year-round.

The Ledges Trail on the Back 40 trail system, for instance, is a favorite on snow days during the winter, Casebere said.

Casebere, a former human resources recruiter, said she and her husband have always loved to travel and hike.

Munstermann, a former schoolteacher, was a causal walker for the exercise. It wasn't until she retired that she learned the difference between walking and hiking, she said.

"Hiking is more of an adventure. There is so much to explore, always trails to scout," she said, adding that every hike she plans offers a scenic reward, be it bluffs, waterfalls, wildflowers or artwork, especially here in Bella Vista.

The beauty of a walk through the woods is nice too, she added. In the fall, it's the colors. In the spring, it's the waterfalls.

Munstermann says she plans the more difficult hikes for the end of the season, after the group has been going strong and is better conditioned for the adventure.

They recently did a 9.5-mile hike in Jasper, to which 18 of the members came along. It's often the longer mileage that makes the hikes more difficult, but they also consider things like elevation and rocky terrain.

The two women agree good hiking shoes and the right socks are the key to a good hike, but it's important to note that those that are best are not always the most expensive. They also promote the use of hiking sticks. Members should come prepared with water and snacks, ready for any type of weather and aware of what they are getting into.

"People join that say 'I walk my neighborhood every day' and ... low and behold, it's not like walking a neighborhood," Munstermann said.

"We have fallen so many times," she added, with a laugh.

There are often water crossings and the need to rock hop, and you're always going to come across a snake, they say, especially at Devil's Den.

Though the two women find joy in the longer adventures, "we've never lost anybody," Casebere said. Some members are over the age of 80, and they want to go only about a mile in and then turn around or take a shorter loop. Munstermann said they always accommodate those requests.

Both women hike the trails in Bella Vista frequently, as they are the closest to their homes. Casebere's favorite is The Ledges, while Munstermann prefers the Technical Difficulty trail on the Little Sugar trail system.

When the Sugar Bridge went up on the Little Sugar trails, "we could not hike that trail enough," she said.

Tanyard Creek is another favorite, and a place one can hike every day and go in a different direction.

For them, hiking is a way of life and not just a hobby.

"When I have company come to town," Casebere said, "they walk in with their hiking boots and say 'Let's go!'"

Those who are interested should find a local trail and just start slow, they recommend. They use free apps to find trails and trail maps, such as Trailforks or All Trails. Sometimes the women go and meet perspective members first just to walk and share information about what the club involves.

The club often sees a spike in membership during the winter months. A new member now would not have to pay anything for the remainder of the year, and membership fees would go toward 2023.

To join, visit their website at https://bvhikingclub.com/. Members are required to fill out two waivers, which can be found on the site, and fees are $14 per year. These fees cover the cost of the website and social gatherings. Hikers can come for one hike free, to see if the group is a fit for them, and then join if interested.

For more information, contact any of the club's officers, found on their website.