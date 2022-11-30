RELIGION: Delays and Re-Directions

The plane had already begun its descent into Chicago O'Hare. I could see the lights of the city. We were no more than five, maybe 10, minutes away.

Then I felt the plane lift again, and the pilot gave us a quick explanation: We would not be landing at O'Hare tonight. Instead, we would be rerouted to another airport an hour away, where we would wait out the storm.

Storm? What storm? I couldn't see any storm. Why did there have to be a delay, anyway? I wanted to land now. It was late. I was tired. I had been traveling all day. I was ready to eat a real meal and sleep in a comfortable bed. Instead, I spent the night stranded in an airport in a place where my ride would not be waiting for me, eating snacks from a vending machine and trying to sleep in a plastic chair.

Everything had looked fine from my window seat, but the aviators could see more than I could see, and they knew more about the situation than I could possibly know. The decision to delay our arrival protected us all from a dangerous situation. Annoying, this change of plans. But for the best.

Delays and re-directions happen all the time, almost every day, in one way or another. Things don't go the way we thought they would, or the way we want them to. Those who have placed their lives in God's loving hands see these annoyances differently: we know that God is in control, that he is causing all things to work together for our good and for His glory. The tiniest delay could be diverting you from the greatest disaster. Or it could just be God's way of preparing you for His perfect timing.

When life inconveniently re-directs your plans, and it certainly will sooner or later, remember that God is in the details. He is leading you where He wants you to be.

The Lord will rescue me from every evil deed and bring me safely into his heavenly kingdom. To him be the glory forever and ever. Amen. (2 Timothy 4:18)

Peace,

Skip

• • •

Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.