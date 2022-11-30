OPINION: In the midst of problems, still be thankful

Despite the doom and gloom put out through the media, there are a lot of things to be thankful for these days. Some of them are obvious, and others usually forgotten.

I was standing out in our yard the other day and an airplane cruised overhead making a lot of noise. Apparently, we are in a flight pattern when the wind is from the right direction. But as I stood there looking at that big airplane cruising along like a bird, I had to stop and think about it again. I know something about aerodynamics, what causes lift to keep an airplane aloft, and the sheer power of its powerful engines; but I still have to marvel that something weighing tons of weight can fly all over the sky without any noticeable problems. That's really something, and I must be thankful for it, especially the next time I travel by air.

That same day, I took our little puppy out for her evening excursion, and looked up at the sky and saw the planet Jupiter. Of course, I remembered the articles in The Vista Newspaper about Jupiter and immediately began to look for the rings around it. Lo and behold, I really could make out what I assumed were the rings. Then, I realized that I was looking at something around 365 million miles away with my naked eyes. Isn't it wonderful to live on a planet with so many beautiful sister planets and moons and be able to see them without some kind of high-powered telescope? I have to be thankful for that ability, especially since I have trouble getting a thorn out of my hand when I accidentally grab hold of the wrong kind of plant.

Recently, we returned from a trip up north to visit one of our grandchildren, and were zooming along at 70-miles-per-hour (oops, I had to swerve to miss that dump truck that was taking up a third of my lane) when I turned to my wife and noted how wonderful it was to be able to travel over 400 miles so quickly. She's much smarter than I am about history, so I asked her how long it would take in a covered wagon to go 400 plus miles. She had a quick answer, but suffice it to say it would take a very long time. Like you, I get frustrated by all of the vehicles on the road at certain times of the day when I am in a hurry, but upon closer reflection, I have to be grateful for those vehicles, and am glad I was not riding a horse.

I'm also glad that the election is over, and I hope the people you voted for all won their races. Regardless, I'm thankful that I had the privilege to going to the polls and voting my own opinions. Yes, I'm fearful for our democracy these days, but I'm also grateful to live in a country where individuals have a voice in what happens and a rule of law that keeps most people doing the right things. Unfortunately, that simply isn't true in too many other countries today.

Sometimes we become overly critical about our police and fire departments, but I'm thankful they are there when we need them. We were cleaning out our garage recently when suddenly there were fire trucks everywhere, or at least their sirens made it seem so. When I looked down the street, there was a huge amount of smoke and I could see high flames where a significant fire was burning out of control. At first, I thought it was coming from our neighbor's home, but then I realized it was from a field at the end of our road that was full of high grass and brush. Of course, I immediately remembered that awful fire recently in the foothills of the mountains in Colorado, but our firemen were great and they quickly put out the fire and prevented a terrible burn. We have a fire hydrant in front of our home, and I am thankful for a good fire department that is available in case of an emergency.

I work with law enforcement officers all the time and am constantly amazed at all the good they do. One year on Christmas Eve, I had my wife cook some of her delicious chocolate chip cookies and I made six plates of them. I then enlisted the help of our evening corporal to spread a little Christmas cheer. We stopped six drivers that night for minor violations, and instead of giving out tickets, we gave out a little Christmas kindness and chocolate chip cookies. That was fun.

Take a few moments and look around you for things to be thankful for. In the midst of all your problems, you may be surprised at how much there is to be thankful for, and, in the process, you just might eliminate some of the tension in your life.

• • •

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 30 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.