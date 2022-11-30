The Weekly Vista
LETTER: Support for Wendy Hughes

by Veronica Odum Bella Vista | November 30, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

This year Wendy Hughes is running for Bella Vista City Council, with run-offs on Dec. 6th, and she is promoting her run on kindness. As someone that works alongside Wendy on a daily basis, I have witnessed her kindness and dedication firsthand. Wendy already has a huge presence in our area, including several leadership roles, all of which she gives 110% to. Kindness and hard work is really what Wendy is all about. If she works as hard for the City of Bella Vista as she does the PTO, she's going to be phenomenal for our city. Vote for Wendy on Dec. 6th!

Veronica Odum

Bella Vista

