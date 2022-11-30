Hobbs hosting eagle watch tour

ROGERS -- An eagle watch tour is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area located at 20201 East Hwy. 12.

The tour, which costs $15 for adults and $7.50 for children age 6-12, will begin at the Rocky Branch Marina at 3 p.m. and finish at 4:30 p.m.

Participants will join a park interpreter on the park's pontoon boat for a cruise on Beaver Lake to view and learn about our national symbol, the bald eagle, and other wildlife. Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at 3 p.m. and are limited to 18 participants.

Multiple dates are available during eagle watch season, which starts in November and runs through February. Registration and pre-payment are required. Call (479) 789-5000 for more information and to register.

The park is also hosting a black bear hike on Saturday, Dec. 3. The hike, which is free to the public, will start at the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center at 10 a.m. and finish at 10:45 a.m.

Black bears were once so plentiful in Arkansas that the state was known as the Bear State. Join Park Interpreter Trish on this family-friendly 0.25-mile hike along the ADA accessible Ozark Plateau Trail to learn about the history, status and other "bear" necessities of this large mammal.

• The park is also hosting a Primitive Skills Workshop on animal tracking on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The program is free to the public and will take place at the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

To successfully hunt animals for food, or to help identify any potential predators in the area that could put someone in danger, one needs to be able to identify animal tracks. Participants will learn from skilled outdoorsman Eric Fuselier about animal ecology and the tracks and signs left behind by the species that call Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area their home. Participants should dress appropriately for the weather, wear comfortable shoes for hiking and bring water and a sack lunch. This program is recommended for ages 8 and up. No reservations required.