Hearing Loss and Falls

More than one in three Americans over age 65 will fall each year, according to the National Institute on Aging. In addition, approximately one in three individuals between 65 and 74 has hearing loss. Coincidence? Actually these two statistics are closely linked.

"Although it's well know that inner ear disorders can affect balance, research points to a link between even mild hearing loss and an increased risk of falling," says Blue Wave Hearing's audiologist Shelli Carson.

A Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine study showed that even mild hearing loss increases risk of falling almost threefold. And, as the degree of hearing loss increases, so does the risk of falling.

Although the reasons for this linkage are not completely clear, those with hearing loss may have decreased spatial awareness of the environment around them. Also, struggling to hear causes an overwhelming cognitive load, which leads to increased startling, and fewer cognitive resources available to handle balance.

"The good news is, research also shows that properly fitted hearing devices can help increase spatial awareness and improve performance on balance-related tasks," says Shelli.

