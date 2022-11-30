Flynn will continue to move city forward

The runoff election for Bella Vista Mayor is Dec. 6th, with early voting starting Nov. 29th. When you go to vote I hope you will vote for John Flynn. John has been on the city council for eight years and has helped to guide our city to become more modern, competitive, and not just another bedroom community. As mayor, John will continue to help move our city forward. He is open to ideas to improve our quality of life; while being fiscally responsible. I have known John for over 10 years and know that he will provide a seamless transition as mayor of Bella Vista. John has my vote and I hope he will have yours.

Colleen Whitney

Bella Vista