Elections matter





My support in filling the mayoral position beginning in 2023 is solidly behind Council Member John Flynn. Several people writing Letters to the Editor in The Weekly Vista, prior to my endorsement, have laid out his many qualifications and experiences, which are quite extensive. My personal interaction with John comes from being seated with him on the council for the last six years. He is smart, reasonable, rational and will provide stability the city needs moving forward.

There has been much improvement to our city's infrastructure while John has held his seat on the council. Bella Vista can take pride in the accomplishments of building first class facilities, departments and staff to support Bella Vista residents. I regard our staffing across all departments as being quite remarkable. It's challenging to making these things happen on the limited resources of our city verses our sister cities in NWA. It cannot be stated strongly enough that experience matters when it comes to the leadership required in keeping a city functioning and running effectively. Incorporating and building the city of Bella Vista from scratch has been likened to building a basement under a house that has already been built. Bella Vista has been fortunate to have had Frank Anderson, Bella Vista's first mayor, and Peter Christie, our current mayor, to lead us through the process and growing pains of setting up a new city, and then, constantly working to improve it and help it become more effective and efficient for its residents. John has had a front row seat and a hand in working through those pains. No one knows the challenges and opportunities better, or is more prepared, to lead us forward than John.

My support for the council candidates in the runoff is solidly behind Council Member Larry Wilms, Wendy Hughes and Craig Honchell. All are running independent of each other with no personal agenda other than to serve you.

I have served with Larry for the last four years. He is an engineer who spent his entire career working for cities, so his knowledge of how cities work and operate is deep and wide. I did not know Wendy or Craig before the election cycle began. However, both candidates contacted me, and I got to know them as we discussed many topics relevant to city operations. Their involvement within Bella Vista has been documented in articles published in The Weekly Vista.

The common trait I took away from both is their desire to serve the public. I am confident they will do the work required to serve the residents for the current/future health of the city and they will fulfill their obligation to you if elected.

It is critical that a council is seated that is balanced and stands in deference to you, the resident. The early voting period begins Tuesday, Nov. 29, and culminates with the final election day on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Please, make your choices carefully. Elections matter!

Respectfully,

Doug Fowler

Council Member, Ward 3




