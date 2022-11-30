COLUMN: Will newly-formed citizen committee help STR issue?

It doesn't take a whole lot of unravelling to realize this issue of regulating short-term rentals facing the city of Bella Vista has many layers.

And many individuals and groups hoping that, when the core is exposed, it's their opinion that will shine brightest.

Just look at some of the sides being represented:

• Bella Vista residents who own property.

• Bella Vista residents who don't own property.

• Bella Vista residents who own property and short-term rentals.

• Non-Bella Vista residents who own property.

• Non-Bella Vista residents who own property and short-term rentals.

• Short-term rental owners who don't care how many people are using the septic system of the property they're renting.

• Neighbors of short-term rental owners who are treated rudely by the short-term renters.

• Bella Vista Police Department officers who answer a call to a short-term rental location, only to find the property owner can't be located because the owner is a property management business located in another state.

And least we forget the short-term property owners who do monitor how many renters are using that property's septic systems, or how many short-term rental property owners have given their private phone numbers to all those living next to the property they own so if there's ever a problem with a renter the owner can be notified and be on the premises within minutes.

But wait, there's more.

What about the resident who has lived in the same house at the end of the street for years, but no longer has that "neighborly" feeling about their neighborhood because every house on either side is now a short-term rental with different "strangers" renting out those houses on a weekly basis?

How about the short-term rental owners who are trying to fund their retirement with their rental property, who have put all their retirement fund eggs into one short-term rental property basket and are now finding out regulations being passed by the city might, in their opinion, wreck those plans?

And what if those regulations are just what the city -- and its residents -- need to keep the city and said residents a little bit safer, a little more protected? Not to mention keeping the city's older septic systems from erupting (OK, seeping may be a more accurate term) into one of the many lakes enjoyed by the city's residents and visitors.

I'm glad I'm not the one having to make any decision regarding STRs. But I'm glad to see a committee has been formed to discuss the topic.

About a year late, maybe, and a few weeks after the ball was dropped on the first attempt to set up a committee, but, still, a committee.

This new group of concerned voices, headed up by City Councilman Jim Wozniak, has the potential to be positive and productive.

The intent is to gather individuals representing several sides of the STR topic to discuss items such as property inspections, septic tank restrictions, directories with contact names for each STR, limits on the number of STRs and other important topics.

Wozniak, after listening to the 11 individuals who spoke during the public forum session of the Nov. 21 City Council regular session, agreed to "stick my neck out" and step into the role as committee chairman.

City Councilman Jerry Snow had agreed to do it during the October regular session, but, during the work session held between the October and November regular sessions, a discussion on the STR committee revealed Snow was opting out and that he would be replaced by an individual who apparently had been doing the majority of the work finding individuals to fill the committee seats.

That was disappointing, because it should have been a councilman all along, someone with the ability to act as a liaison between the Council and citizens.

That committee was also being formed with people who had made financial contributions to one of the candidates currently involved in a run-off to be the next mayor.

Wozniak said after the Nov. 21 meeting that didn't matter to him because he "doesn't care how people spend their money."

To me it is a concern when you see where a big chunk of the money for one candidate for mayor is coming from, as was explained in a previous column in this space, but, at the same time, Wozniak started his part of this endeavor looking for representatives from a variety of directions of the STR issue and, after the meeting, he said he was happy with those volunteers who stepped up and the backgrounds they brought with them.

As I wrote earlier, if you're going to have a committee like this one, it should be formed before all the ordinances started flying around.

One of the ordinances, incidentally, flew from being tabled back into play during the Nov. 21 regular session and promptly received its first of three readings.

That took almost everyone at the meeting by surprise, but why not bring it back before the council?

The ball needs to be removed from the shelf and rolled back toward the goal.

Amendments can be made to any ordinance, and if this committee comes up with some "gotta have 'em" amendments, which isn't out of the question by any stretch of the imagination, then the Council should give them deep, thoughtful consideration as amendments to the ordinance.

This current group of councilmen is smart enough to know a good, solid, productive amendment when they see it, as long as they're looking at it from an objective standpoint.

I know there are some that don't feel that way about this Council, in particular the individuals who have stood up in front of the Council and berated its members for decisions that have been made while calling for the resignation of some.

(How does that help the process move in a positive direction?)

I also know the squeaky wheel gets the grease, so to speak, and that there are plenty of citizens who either agree, but don't present their disagreement in such a manner, or don't agree but also don't care to make their feelings know. That's not a comfortable action for some people.

Either way, if some are trying to sway the opinion of the Council I can't help but think they're going about it in the wrong way. Don't get me wrong, I've heard several positive statements from both sides of the STR fence during these recent public forum sessions, and I have heard many STR owners offer constructive, well-thought-out opinions that have been heard and need to continue to be heard.

But remember the irritating squeaky wheel?

And then, of course, there are the ones who don't care what the septic system experts have to say about Bella Vista's situation, some who have been in disagreement with previous property ordinances the Council has passed because it might keep them from going about their business with only profits in mind and certainly not the welfare of the city or its residents.

The mayor and this Council are, however, taxed with the responsibility of guarding the welfare of the city and its residents.

I've seen them trying to do just that.

This committee, the seats of which are filled by citizens representing many sides of the STR issue, can help to that end. It can be a useful thing.

But some will still come away unhappy, berating those whose first concern is the welfare of the city and its residents. Some will continue to call for resignations.

Is this committee coming to the table a day late and a dollar short? Maybe so. But there's still good it can do.

But I can't help but think some are going to walk away from the table upset that they didn't get their way, even if it wasn't the best for Bella Vista.

-- Bennett Horne is the managing editor of The Weekly Vista. He can be reached via email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.