Cards and Games

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Nov. 19 were: Red Team (first) -- Marj Shafer, Warren Hunter, Sam Brehm, Jerry Vnuk and Dotty Gautheir. Blue Team (second) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Chuck Hurl, Bill Armstrong, Jerry Yarno and Ron Madesn

Monday Potluck 'n Games

Winners on Nov. 21 in the game of 3 to 13 were: Table One -- first, Edie Howard; second, Mabel Ashline. Table Two -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Gloria Sperry.

This group meets at 5 p.m. every Monday at First United Methodist Church on Boyce Drive for potluck and games. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Nov. 22 were: first --Cheryl Cardin and Al Akey; second (tie) -- Kevin and Betsy Bernier; second (tie) -- Larry and Ginger Anderson; third -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley; honorable mention -- Marvin Parvi and Karin Fowler.

Play is Tuesday nights at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Parish Hall. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Tuesday/Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Nov. 17 were: North-South -- Robert Makela and Joe Patton; East-West -- Len Fettig and Laura Batey

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Nov. 23 winners were: first, Linda Ervin; second, Rita Backer.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite game. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]