BV Animal Shelter has program for seniors looking for senior pets

The month of November is walking out the door and, as it does, it's taking with it Adopt a Senior Pet Month.

Not to fear, though, because the Bella Vista Animal Shelter sponsors a program every month of the year that allows senior citizens to adopt senior dogs and cats.

"Mainly it's like if we have an animal that's maybe 7 years old or older we'll adopt it to a senior for free," said shelter employee Jason Winter. "I think the age for the senior is around 60 or so, but it depends on the situation. We've adopted to younger people for free, too, just because if it's an older dog, especially a bigger dog, a senior person may not be able to handle a dog like that."

Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society in Bentonville, said in a press release there are many reasons to consider adding a senior pet to any household.

"Whether you're looking for an active senior to go on walks with or a couch potato to help keep you company, there are plenty of older dogs and cats who would love to be your new best friend," she said.

Castle also noted that most senior pets were once in a home, so they usually have great manners after acclimating to a new routine.

"They tend to fit right into their surroundings like they've been with you forever," Castle said. "Unfortunately, senior pets can be among the most at-risk in shelters, even though they're tried and true companions that just need a second chance."

Among the reasons to adopt a senior pet offered by Best Friends are:

• Puppies and kittens are cute, but they also need to be trained, socialized, and can be a bit unpredictable when being handled (especially by children). That's a time and energy investment some families may not be comfortable with. Ask an adoption counselor about older pets with a positive history of living with youngsters and being housebroken.

• Instead of having to go through that annoying chewing and destruction phase, most older pets just want to hang out with their people and their toys or find a cozy spot in the sun to curl up for a nap.

• If you like specific breeds, they are typically easier to find at shelters and rescues as seniors. There are also breed-specific rescues that often have fantastic older pets.

But not every instance of a senior adopting a senior is an ideal situation.

Winter, who said the Bella Vista Animal Shelter gets "a few senior cats or dog every now and then," added that it has to be "a good fit between a senior animal and senior person" for the adoption to be approved.

For instance, an older senior citizen looking to adopt a puppy or kitten wouldn't be a reasonable fit.

"If a senior person adopts a puppy, and then that person passes away, the puppy is left for someone else to have to take care of," he said.

Lauri May, who also works at the animal shelter, said for any senior adopting a senior cat or dog it's wise to have documentation instructing who should take care of the pet in the event of the person's death.

"Anyone adopting, especially a senior, should have something written up where if they pass away there's no question about who would take over caring for the animal," she said. "We've gotten so many lately where the owner died and the relatives bring the pet and say, 'Here you go,' because they don't want it."

The shelter's seniors adopting seniors program has been going on for years. Winter said it doesn't get a lot of publicity because it has to be a favorable situation with a detailed vetting interview included in the process.

Staying warm in winter

November's departure also means winter's arrival and, with it, much colder temperatures for pets, especially those that spend most the day -- and night -- outdoors.

"If it's too cold for you outside it's too cold for them," May said. "Make sure to bring them inside and let them be part of the family."

As a last resort, she said, if pets must stay outside their owners should provide "houses filled with hay or straw and no blankets, because blankets just hold the cold and if they get wet they stay frozen."

The shelter is always in need of blankets for its animals and appreciates donations of blankets.

"We go through a lot more blankets in the winter," May said. "It would be nice if they're clean when people bring them in, though, because we already have a washing machine going all day long. We don't need dirty stuff coming in."

When asked if there were other pressing items the shelter currently needs off its wish list, she said, "Right now, surprisingly, what we really need is Purina One (dry) Puppy Food."

She said having a supply of the same type of puppy food for all the puppies, and not a variety of different ones, helps keep their stomachs from being upset.

"We try to keep all of them on the same food," May said, "With as many dogs as we see, and with the stomach issues they usually have when they come in, it works the best on all of them. It's a milder food and it works well for them."

Those interested in helping the Bella Vista Animal Shelter in any way can call 479-855-6020 for more information.