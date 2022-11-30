Bella Vista holiday events

The gift of giving

• A Holiday Pet Photoshoot is happening Sunday, Dec. 4, at Highland Pet Company (Sugar Creek Shopping Center). Please make reservations early at highlandpetcompany.com. For a $10 donation individuals can take home a wonderful photo of their pet. All proceeds benefit the Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

• Wreaths Across America Honoring Our Veterans on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. at the Bella Vista Cemetery located at 34 Buckstone Dr. in Bella Vista. The cemetery will be participating in the annual laying of Wreaths Across America honoring our veterans. There will be a short program before the laying, presented by the National Honor Society from Life Way Christian School in Centerton. The local Boy Scouts troop will be there to help in the program and laying of the wreaths on the graves of veterans. Veterans, families of deceased veterans and the community are invited to attend and assist in the laying of the wreaths.

• The Bella Vista Fire and Police Departments are having a Battle of the Badges Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Station 1 located at 103 Town Center inside the training room. Pick a side and make an appointment to give on the American Red Cross website. Go to redcrossblood.org and search for Bella Vista Police and Fire Department.

Song and cheer

• Fireside at the Bella Vista Public Library is an afternoon of live holiday music starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The Bella Vista Women's Chorus will begin the event, performing a selection of holiday favorites. The Brass Connection, a brass quintet from the Ozark Mountains British Brass Band, will play at 2 p.m. Members of the quintet include Loree Todd, trumpet; Tom McVey, trumpet; Robbie Hubbard, French horn; Susan Satterfield, trombone; and Russell Robinson, tuba. The quintet will round out the afternoon with two sing-a-longs. Reservations are not required for this event. Attendees can enjoy hot chocolate and apple cider while they listen to the live music, and volunteers with the Friends of the Library's Encore Bookstore will roll out holiday items from their store available for purchase during this event.

• A Family Christmas Celebration! by the Bella Vista Men's Chorus will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m., at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashair Blvd. in Bella Vista. Featured songs will include new arrangements of traditional carols and popular songs for Christmas. The chorus is directed by John Matthews and accompanied by Marilyn Lee. Guest pianist Beth Tracy will also be featured. This Christmas concert is free to all.

• "A Most Unusual Christmas" will be Andante Music Club's program for Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m., at Highland Christian Church located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. This presentation will be a little different than most traditional Christmas programs. Highlighted hymns and music from the past will be featured. Club members will play instruments, sing or recite Christmas memories from long ago. All Andante programs are free and open to the public.

• The Bella Vista Public Library will host Holiday Dulcimer Music featuring Gary McCarty on several dates in December: Dec. 7, 2-3 p.m.; Dec. 14, 1-2 p.m.; Dec. 19, 11 a.m.-noon; and Dec. 21, 11 a.m.-noon. An hour of dulcimer will cheer and restore. McCarty served as a school band director for 31 years in Kansas and Missouri and spent seven years as the school representative for Flint Hills Music in Emporia, Kan. While in Emporia, he conducted the Emporia Municipal Band for 23 years. Now retired in Bella Vista, McCarty continues as an active jazz drummer, playing in the NWA Jazz & More Orchestra (Big Band) and several combos, as well as performing in and conducting the Bella Vista Community Concert Band. He also runs his own business, McCarty Band Services, where he does visual design for several high school marching bands.

• Bella Vista Community Band will present a free Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m., at Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd.

• The Perfect Harmony Christmas Concert will be held Sunday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m., at Highland Christian Church located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. All are welcome and invited to donate a non-perishable item(s) for the Feed America progam with NWA Food Bank. The concert is expected to last one hour.

• The Highlands Chancel Choir will present its annual Christmas Cantata to the public on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m., in the Highlands Church at 371 Glasgow Rd. in Bella Vista.

Joy

• Saturday, Dec. 3, is the time for the Highlands United Methodist Church Bella Vista's famous Cookie Walk. The Cookie Walk will be held from 8-11 a.m. and, while waiting their turn to walk the walk, visitors can stop by the Coffee Shoppe for delicious baked goods and coffee. Everyone is encouraged to shop early for take home, homemade soup at the Soup Shoppe. There will be wonderful items to purchase at the always fascinating Craft Boutique. Several hundred handcrafted items will be offered for sale. This is a great way to find that unique handmade gift. All proceeds from the Cookie Walk, Sweet Shoppe and Craft Boutique support the church's ministries and missions, including outreach to local charities. More than $65,000 has been donated to non-profit causes such as the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter, Angel Tree and area schools. Visitors to the Cookie Walk pay just $12 to select a (up to 8) decorated two-pound container, which they fill with an assortment of homemade cookies. There will be thousands of cookies to choose from and the containers make ideal Christmas gifts. Highlands Church is located at 371 Glasgow Rd. in Bella Vista.

• Public art installations will be unveiled on Saturday, Dec. 10, when members of the Bella Vista Arts Council and the Bella Vista Public Library co-host an unveiling of three art installations at the library. This event is set for 1-3 p.m. and reservations are not required. The three installations featured in the Arts Council unveiling include an indoor mural titled "Whimsy" created by Bella Vista artist Paige Dirksen and two garden area installations -- a 2D mosaic titled "Wheels in Motion" by Bella Vista artist Stevie Stevens and a 2D powder-coated steel sculpture titled "Mantis" created by Fayetteville artists Alex Cogbil and Paul Siebenthal.

• Library Express will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the library. Attendees will be treated to songs, stories, crafts and hot chocolate, with a jolly special guest reader. Children are welcome to come in their holiday jammies to take a picture with the special guest. Reservations are required for this event, and can be made starting Thursday, Dec. 1, by phone at 479-855-1753 or email at [email protected] Attendance, space and supplies are limited.

• The Highlands United Methodist Men will sponsor a Living Nativity on the church's campus. This Nativity will include music and narration as members of the congregation reenact the night Jesus was born. This event will be held two evenings on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 19 and 20. The first scene will start at 6:45 p.m. with an expected show length of approximately one hour.Highlands United Methodist Church is located at 371 Glasgow Rd. in Bella Vista. Parking will be available in the rear parking lot on the west side of the building. Bring a lawn chair, a warm blanket and enjoy the three-dimensional depiction of the scene of Jesus' birth accompanied by inspirational music.

Near and dear

Bentonville

• Bentonville Christmas Parade -- Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. in downtown Bentonville. This year's theme is "Colors of the Season." Find out more about the parade and the route at downtownbentonville.org.

Eureka Springs

• Drive-Through Light Display At the Great Passion Play is open and continues until Dec. 31 at 935 Passion Play Rd. www.greatpassionplay.org/christmas.

• Snow Train Village -- With 300 buildings from a 1930s to 1950s landscape of small-town America, three Lionel 0 scale trains, a Lionel 0 scale trolley and a Polar Express train. Open now, the hours are 4-8 p.m. Fridays; 2-8 p.m. Saturdays; and 4-8 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $5 and kids 5 and younger are free. The village is located at the Great Passion Play Grounds, 935 Passion Play Rd. greatpassionplay.org/snow-train-village-display.

• Santa in the Park -- Santa will be at Basin Spring Park for the first three Saturdays in December from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.

• The Christmas Parade of Lights rolls Friday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. through the beautifully decorated downtown streets with floats, walkers, bands and thousands of lights. This year's theme is A National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation! Start the evening at 5 p.m. at Basin Park for the Tree Lighting.

• Christmas Tree Forest -- The trees light up at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the east lawn of the Crescent Hotel. The forest will be on display through Jan. 1.

• Walking Tour of decorated houses -- A walking tour of a sampling of Eureka's most beautifully restored homes, giving guests a glimpse of a bygone era, will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Dec. 3. All stops on the self-guided tour will be lavishly decorated for the season with Victorian-attired docents to relate the history of each home. Visitors will be treated to carolers, Christmas music, and refreshments along their journey into the past. Visit www.eurekaspringspreservationsociety.org.

Fayetteville

• Lights of the Ozarks -- With over 500,000 LED lights on display nightly from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. through Jan. 1.

• Santa -- He'll be in downtown Fayetteville to meet and snap photos with everyone during Lights of the Ozarks. There is no cost to meet or take photos with Santa. Dates and times for photos with Santa are: Dec. 9, 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 10, 6-9 p.m.; Dec. 11:, 3-6 p.m.; Dec. 16, 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 17, 6-9 p.m.; Dec. 18, 3-6 p.m.

• The Community Creative Center Holiday Market opens on Dec. 3 at 9 a.m., with an open house to include drinks and snacks. The market will run through Dec. 18. Winter workshops are available from Nov. 6 to Dec. 11. See communitycreativecenter.org for more information.

• Jingle Bell Jog -- Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate in the 10th Annual Jingle Bell Jog 5K & Children's Fun Run at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Rd. Ugly Christmas sweaters, Santa hats, elf ears and anything that sparkles and jingles are highly encouraged. The 5K race begins at 9 a.m. ($45) and the Children's Fun Run will start at 10 a.m. ($17.50 -- prices increase after Nov. 17) Light snacks are included the morning of the race starting at 8 a.m. on Dec. 17. No pets please. bgozarks.org

Rogers

• Rogers Christmas Parade -- The Rotary Club of Rogers and the Rotary Club of Downtown Rogers will coordinate the parade beginning at Fifth and Poplar Streets through downtown on First and Walnut Streets starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2.

• Deck the Hall and Walls with Art by Local Artists --Art on the Bricks will take place Thursday, Dec. 8 in downtown Rogers. A shopping experience that celebrates locally owned businesses with a Shop NWA theme and includes a special showcase of art, crafts, and music by regional artists and musicians as well as open house receptions. This month take family photos with Santa Clause from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Marketing Main Street located at 112 S 2nd Street. In addition to extended hours in retail shops, art galleries and pop-up art exhibits are scheduled from 4:30–7:30 p.m. Those interested in attending can see an interactive map of participating locations at www.artonthebricks.com.

Siloam Springs

• Light up Siloam Springs Christmas Parade -- A Storybook Christmas starts at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in Downtown Siloam Springs. Hosted by Heritage League of Siloam Springs

• Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-noon, features a photo-op with Santa, a take home treat and holiday craft. Each kid will receive a custom letter from Santa, plus a copy of their picture with Santa that will be mailed to them. The cost is $10 per child. Ticket info at facebook.com/heritageleaguesiloamsprings.

Springdale

• Christmas on the Creek -- With a hot cocoa crawl starting at Turnbow Park, a Cycling Santas bike ride (noon, starting at Turnbow Park), live music, a holiday market (Mill Street & Shiloh Square/Turnbow Park), pictures with Santa (Shiloh Museum of Ozark History Grounds ) and the lighting of the tallest live Christmas tree in northwest Arkansas (Turnbow Park). All of the festivities culminate with a Christmas Parade of the Ozarks hosted by the Rodeo of the Ozarks (starting at 6 p.m. on Emma Avenue). www.downtownspringdale.org.

• Whoville Holiday Extravaganza -- Meet the Grinch and Whoville citizens, have breakfast with Santa, decorate ornaments and cookies and write letters to Santa. Interactive storytelling and dance parties and photo opportunities will be available. Tickets: $12.50 each or $30 per family. Children younger than 1 free. The event will be on Dec. 10, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Springdale Civic Center located at 2323 S. Old Missouri Rd.

McDonald County

• Christmas parades on Main Street -- McDonald County's Christmas parades will start on the city's Main Street at the following times: The Anderson Christmas parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1; Pineville starts at 5 p.m. Dec. 3; Goodman begins its parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 and Southwest City starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 10.

• The ESA Holiday Home Tour and Tea -- Lambda Chi Chapter of ESA is celebrating the return of its ESA Holiday Home Tour and Tea on Sunday, Dec. 4, in Anderson. Three homeowners are opening decorated homes from 1-4 p.m. with the accompanying tea scheduled from 2-4:30 p.m. in the Anderson United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Tickets are available for $10 from any ESA member or at the door of any home the day of the tour. Addresses and directions to each home are printed on the back of the ticket. The three home locations and the tea can be easily reached in the three and a half hour time allowed. Participating homeowners this year are Brian and Jill Buske on Mud Springs Road, Curtis and Pam Kruse on West Highway 76 and Dustin and La'Cee Puckett on Moss Church Road. Take a road trip with your family or friends to see how these neighbors visualize Christmas. As in the past, all funds from the ticket sales will fund scholarships for young women graduating from McDonald County High School this spring.

•••

Email your holiday event to [email protected]