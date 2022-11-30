Bella Vista Club News

Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society will have its 50th anniversary celebration Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1-3 p.m., at the Bentonville Public Library located at 405 S. Main St. All people interested are encouraged to attend.

The society has worked for over 50 years to help researchers discover the stories of their ancestors and build their family trees. The celebration will include the program "Tracking Your Ancestors Through Multiple Records" given by Patti Lee Hobbs at 1 p.m. followed by a tour of the genealogy library. She will guide attendees through the logical progression of genealogical research, first by establishing a broad timeline of their locations, using censuses, and then by doing a deeper dive into courthouse records where most genealogical problems can be solved. Learn about tried-and-true methodologies that go beyond database abilities to click and add people to family trees. She is a lifetime member and current president of the Ozarks Genealogical Society and serves on the editorial board for the National Genealogical Society Quarterly and is a former trustee for the Board for Certification of Genealogists and current trustee for the BCG Education Fund.

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be held Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. The special feature will utilize old jewelry and wire sculpture to create Jewelry Christmas Trees by Pat Smith from Lancaster, Texas. Smith will also be the inspirational speaker with a talk entitled "Finding Pearls." Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon, Friday, Dec. 9. For reservations, call 479-366-7562, or text 479-381-6516, or email [email protected]

The December Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 9 a.m., at 1 Bray Lane. Reservations are not necessary.

Email club information to [email protected]

Please note that space in the paper will dictate the number of club news items to print in the paper each week. The Weekly Vista will first take items that include an upcoming date and fill any remaining space with various items.