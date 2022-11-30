Bella Vista church news

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

Advent Services will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14. Prior to the service a simple soup supper will be served at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Join United Lutheran Saturday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. for St. Nicholas Day Celebration. This gathering will commemorate St. Nicholas. Learn something new about the traditions of the season with stories, participate in a service project, participate in a craft project with pour painting of Christmas ornaments and have a snack. All are welcome. Please call the church office at 479-855-1325 to reserve a spot.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Activities open to the community include the Exercise Group, which meets on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. Also, the Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby and the Fun with Writing group meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Parlor.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

There is an Advent Service is every Wednesday starting on Nov. 30 until Christmas.

"Fill the Freezer" is a mission project in northwest Arkansas helping to support, train and encourage families committed to foster care/adoption. Bella Vista Lutheran has so far sent over 40 freezer meals and over 60 dozen cookies to this program for its participants.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open Dec. 2, 9 and 16 from 10 a.m.-noon. Christmas bags contain a turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes, pure pumpkin, evaporated milk and a vegetable.

Bella Vista Community Church

Christmas Tea is Saturday, Dec. 3. Tickets for the 3 p.m. seating are still available for $10 and are on sale at the church Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Highlands United Methodist Church

The 33rd Annual Cookie Walk will be Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8:30-11 a.m. (Or until the last cookie is gone!) The price for a decorated can in which to put the cookies is $12, with a limit of eight cans per customer. There are no advanced tickets sales or pre-orders. The money raised goes to support local and regional charities.

The next Blood Drive is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and is organized by the HUMMERS (Highlands United Methodist Men). Free cholesterol screening will be available. Eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive. Photo ID is required.

The Highlands Chancel Choir will present its annual Christmas Cantata to the public on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary.

On Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 19 and 20, the Highlands United Methodist Men will sponsor a living nativity on the church's campus. This nativity will include music and narration and begins at 6:45 p.m.

Village Bible Church

Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families each month.

