Bella Vista 50 years ago

The following article is reprinted from the January 1973 Village Vista (the monthly publication that was predecessor to The Weekly Vista). The headline read, "1972 Marked by Steady Progress in All Areas." Fifty years later, the demographics have drastically changed as retirees make up only about one-third of the total population (now over 30,000) of Bella Vista. The Village was incorporated as a city at the end of 2006.

Steady, carefully planned growth held the spotlight at Bella Vista Village during 1972. As Village population pushed toward 1,200 permanent residents, new construction and facilities matched this growth, stride for stride.

As Bella Vista Village grew, the needs of the expanding recreation-retirement community also grew and became more diversified. An ever-growing role in the total operation of the Village was assumed by the Bella Vista Country Club (The name of the Country Club organization was changed in 1973 to the Property Owners Association). Other major projects were overseen by Elcare, Inc., and Village Homes, Inc., supplementing the activities of Cooper Communities, Inc., Construction Division.

Concordia Center

One of the largest and most impressive projects completed during the past year at Bella Vista was Concordia Center, a unique total-living retirement complex built by Elcare, Inc., atop a scenic hill overlooking Town Center.

Boasting 120 garden apartments, a luxurious Central Activities Building, medical clinic and pharmacy, the Center provides the utmost in retirement living.

Future plans for the ultra-modern facility include the construction of a 47-bed hospital.

Village Homes, Inc.

Cooper Communities' home-building subsidiary, Village Homes, Inc., kept pace with the growth of Bella Vista Village. In its second year of operation, Village Homes completed 268 homes, representing a total value of $6.9 million.

Village Systems, the newest phase of the Village Homes operation, last year introduced a new dimension to home building in Bella Vista.

Created to meet the demand for new homes in the three Arkansas communities of Cooper Communities, Inc., Village Systems is already the largest custom home designer and builder in the state of Arkansas.

By making use of full-scale panelization, Village Systems cuts time and costs in the creation of quality homes.

Plates, studs and beams are cut with extreme accuracy. The panelization process allows exact placement of windows and doors, minimizing lumber waste found in on-site construction.

Wall panels and roof can be set in eight to ten hours, nearly eliminating the chance of warpage. A home can be completely 'dried in' (exterior and interior walls and roof) in less than a week from the time the panelized components arrive on the building site.

Because the panelization process did not get into full swing until July, only about a third of the 268 homes built in 1972 were panelized. Nearly all new homes built in the Village this year (1973) will utilize Village Systems components.

Country Club Construction

Construction was completed during the year on a 3,600 square foot addition to the Fire and Security Building at the junction of Highways 340 and 71. The facility now houses the general offices of the Bella Vista Country Club, including water and sanitation business offices. An open house planned for December was cancelled because of bad weather, but Country Club Manager Daryl Drew extended an invitation to members to visit the facility whenever possible.

Another major completion was the new maintenance building and shop just east of the Village Systems plant. The 190 square foot building houses street maintenance, sanitation, water and construction departments, all part of the Country Club's total operation.

Work continued during the year on Kingsdale Recreation Center with the addition of a second tennis court, and completion of miniature golf facilities. Foundations have been poured at the Center for the new Kingsdale Recreation building (later named Riordan Hall after completion in the fall of 1973), which is scheduled for completion this spring. The building will include a 750 seat auditorium, a meeting-card room, games room, snack bar, therapeutic pools and exercise rooms, a buffet serving line and an outdoor barbeque. There will be no steps within the building or pool area when completed, and facilities are designed with the handicapped in mind.

Another major addition is the Terrace Room, completed this summer at the Bella Vista Clubhouse. The room, which seats 80 people, features a snack bar and a separate beverage bar. It will be used as a party room during off hours and during busier party seasons.

Construction Division

Community growth calls for step-by-step expansion of facilities to meet the needs of an increasing population. To satisfy these needs, the Bella Vista Construction Division created eight miles of new roads within the Village and paved an additional nine miles. Eight miles of water and sewer lines were laid, and Beaver Water District water was supplied to a large portion of eastern Bella Vista through a hookup to Lancashire water tower. A third water tower was constructed in Lambeth Subdivision to serve additional eastern areas, but the final hookup will not be completed until later this year.

The 96-foot high, 775 foot long Rayburn Dam was also completed in 1972. When totally filled, Lake Rayburn will cover more than 53 acres and provide nearly three miles of scenic shoreline.

The keyway is now being cut for the Lake Windsor dam which, when complete, will create a 232 acre lake with nearly 10 miles of shoreline. Both the Windsor dam and Brittany dam will be completed in 1973. Lake Brittany, to be located in the eastern portion of the Village, will cover 33.6 acres with a 3.2 mile shoreline.

Although no new street construction is scheduled for 1973, considerable paving is anticipated. Lambeth and Besnel Subdivisions will be paved, as well as parts of Kingsland, Lambeth and Wellington Roads.

Water mains and distribution systems are scheduled for the Brontham Subdivision and the 340 pump station and bridge crossing, and the hookup will be completed to the Lambeth water tower.

-- Xyta Lucas is co-president of the Bella Vista Historical Society which operates the Bella Vista Historical Museum on Hwy. 71 (1885 Bella Vista Way) in Bella Vista. Hours are Wednesdays through Sundays from 1-5 p.m. with free admission. For more information, call 479-855-2335 or visit bellavistamuseum.org.