Approaching the finish line

by Bennett Horne | November 30, 2022 at 1:18 p.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista

Progress continues on Bella Vista's new Public Safety Facility located at 2471 Forest Hills Blvd. The final completion date is expected to be at the end of January 2023. The facility will house the Bella Vista Police Department as well as a dispatch call center for police, fire and EMS and the Bella Vista District Court.

