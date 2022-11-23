The Weekly Vista obituaries for Nov. 23, 2022

Mary Lou Gibson

Mary Lou Gibson of Bella Vista, Ark., died Nov. 16, 2022.

She was born Feb. 20, 1936 in Fayetteville, Ark. She attended the University of Arkansas where she graduated as a voice major. She taught music (her choirs won awards at the state level) and she was an accomplished artist selling her works locally.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jamie Charlene Gibson of Bella Vista.

She is survived by her brother, James Hurlbut of San Diego Calif.; her son, Charles Michael Gibson of Natick, Mass.; and three grandchildren.

A celebration of life was Nov. 19, 2022, in Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Larry Weihe officiating. Graveside services followed at the Bella Vista Cemetery, Bella Vista, Ark.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at ww.funeralmation.com.

Robert Irving Kahler

Robert Irving Kahler, 89, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Nov. 11, 2022.

He was born on May 12, 1933, in Joliet, Ill., to Irving and Mabel Kahler. He took great pride in providing for his family. He served as a superintendent on large commercial construction projects until he retired. He also served his country during the Korean War on the USS Henrico. He always liked to find the fun and happiness in everyday activities.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Kahler; his parents; and his sister, Betty Bradshaw.

He is survived by his four daughters and their families, Kathy Sabuco (Roy), Nanette LaGrange (Bob), Bobbi Kahler (Rick Fowler), Suzette Henderson(Austin); and seven grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held in May on what would have been his 90th birthday in Wilmington, Ill.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.