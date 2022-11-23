Phan to discuss Civil War defenses

Author Steve Phan is scheduled to be the guest speaker at the next monthly meeting of the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table to be held Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m., at the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

His program will look at the Civil War defenses of Washington, D.C.

Phan is a historian and public speaker residing in Central Kentucky. A military history scholar of the Civil War era, Phan's research focuses on military occupation, operational command, African American soldiers and refugees and fortifications during the Civil War. He is the author of articles about Asians and Pacific Islanders in the Civil War and the defenses of Washington for numerous publications. He holds a master's degree in American History from Middle Tennessee State University

The purpose of the BVCWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of history of the United States known as the "The Civil War," to promote historical, educational and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the War. The CWRT normally meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., at the Bella Vista Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista, AR. The Museum is located at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road.

For further information please contact BVCWRT President Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049 or email at [email protected]