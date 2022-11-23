Northwest Arkansas officials certify votes from Nov. 8 election, look ahead to runoffs

Benton County election officials on Friday certified the results of the Nov. 8 general election. Overseas and provisional ballots counted after Election Day did not change the outcomes of any races.

It turned out there was one race in Benton County, however, where one vote made a difference.

That was in the Bentonville School Board Zone 5 race, which is going to a runoff election on Dec. 6. As of the end of election night, second-place finisher Letisha Hinds had a four-vote lead over third-place finisher Yoselin Bolivar. The final tally showed Hinds prevailing over Bolivar, 1,927 to 1,926.

Hinds advances to a runoff with Tatum Aicklen, who collected 41% of the vote to Hinds' 30%.

Benton County saw 91,522 votes cast, a turnout of just over 50%. The county has 181,382 registered voters.

The Benton County Election Commission did two hand recounts for mayoral races in Centerton and Highfill on Monday. The recounts did not change any results.

Bill Edwards received 48% of the vote to earn his fourth term as Centerton mayor. He won because he was more than 20 percentage points ahead of his nearest competitor, Michael Commet, who received 19% of the vote, according to final results. Commet requested a recount, for which he was charged $1,365.

In Highfill, Chris Holland won the mayor's race by a 290-288 vote count over Jeremy Rogers. Rogers requested a recount that cost him $150. Holland will replace Michelle Rieff, who did not seek reelection.

"We were very, very satisfied with the recount," said Russ Anzalone, commission chairman. "We don't discourage people asking for a recount."

The three-member commission also processed 461 provisional ballots Monday, accepting 65. Reasons for rejection ranged from people registered to vote in another county, people not registered to vote or people who registered to vote after the deadline.

The commission reviewed and approved the runoff election ballot and an order to appoint election officials for the runoff.

Benton County will have eight runoff races on Dec. 6, including Bella Vista mayor and three seats on the Bella Vista City Council.

The mayoral race is between Randy Murray and council member John D. Flynn. The Ward 1, Position 2 race is between Donna Hutchinson and Wendy Hughes. The Ward 2, Position 2 spot is between council member Larry Wilms and Wynn Peterson and the Ward 3, Position 2 race features Julie A. Yandell and Craig Honchell.

Also up for grabs is the Ward 3, Position 1 seat on the Rogers City Council between council member W. Clay Kendall and Rachel Crawford, and the Springdale City Council Ward 3, Position 1 seat between incumbent Brian Powell and Alice Gachuzo-Colin. Part of the Springdale ward lies in Benton County.

For Bentonville School Board, in addition to the Zone 5 runoff, there's also a runoff election for the Zone 3 seat between Jeremy Farmer and Blanca Maldonado.