Mystery Book Club to celebrate 10 years

Editor's note: The Mystery Book Club, which meets monthly at the Bella Vista Public Library, will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in January. The Weekly Vista was invited to a recent meeting to hear what members had to say.

Pat Kirby, a member of The Mystery Book Club, said when the group began, they read two books a month -- a mystery and a cozy. A cozy is an "easy reading murder" mystery with no blood and guts, she said. Reading two books a month turned out to be too much, so now the group reads one book a month and chooses a theme or subject matter, Kirby said. This month's theme was western mysteries.

Members said they exchange books rather than having to buy all of them. Kirby said the group did not stop meeting during the pandemic but met in a church parking lot under a portico. They have had a couple of authors visit their club, including Jane Elzey of Eureka Springs and Gail Cowdin of Bella Vista.

Barbara Cantara said of the club, "These ladies and gentlemen are so well read. They welcomed me so kindly."

Rather than everyone reading the same book, everyone reads a different book and then gives a report to the group. Members take turns facilitating the discussion and choosing a theme.

Myrlene Zimmerman shared about a book she read by C.J. Box called Cold Wind. She shared the plot of the book with the group. She commented that mystery writers often write 15 or 20 books based on the same family, showing the growth and development of the family.

Pat Hough said of C.J. Box, "He has a way of putting you there. One sentence and you're there."

Bette Hall said she read a book by Bill Brooks called Frontier Justice.

Someone asked her if she liked the book.

"If you like a lot of whoring," she answered, saying if all those parts were taken out it would have had a good plot line.

"It's kind of like Gunsmoke meets Little House on the Prairie," she said.

Don Powers told the group he read an e-book by Craig Stephen Copland called A Scarlet Trail of Murder.

"It's really readable. It was an easy read, but clever," he said.

Pat Hough read a modern-day western by J.A. Jance called Fatal Error.

She said the book was outstanding.

Danette Brunet shared that she read Texas Ranger by James Patterson. She said it was the first in a series with Texas Outlaw being the second one.

She said of the protagonist, "He's really a hothead. He likes to take justice into his own hands."

Pat Kirby read A Noble Calling by Arkansas author Rhona Weaver. She said it is about an FBI agent who has wandered off the path of faith, and it is set in Yellowstone.

"It would make a great movie, I think, because of the beauty of the scenery there," she said.

Barbara Cantara said she read a mystery by Craig Johnson called Death Without Company. She said it is part of a series of books that the Netflix show Longmire is loosely based on. However, she said, it was not the same.

"There was so much filthy language I didn't finish it," she said. "Usually I say the book is better than the show. Not in this case. I'm no prude. I can take some, but this is rough."

The club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m. at the library, and everyone is welcome.