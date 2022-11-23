LETTER: What does BV really need in a mayor?

You might be asking yourself, what does Bella Vista really need in a mayor? Bella Vista is in the process of choosing a mayor that will meet the needs of a unique community; a community that values our history, culture and traditions, our natural beauty, and our small-town feel. We love our wildlife, our lakes, and our recreational facilities. We take pride in the amenities we offer to visitors, and the safety of our little piece of heaven.

For these reasons and many more, we need a mayor who will foster growth, while maintaining small city culture and traditions. We need a mayor that serves and protects our individual freedoms. We need a mayor who will approach planning and development with an understanding and commitment to the wishes and desires of our residents, and who supports and encourages small business. We need a mayor with integrity, one we can trust to manage the budget with the needs and desires of the community always at the forefront of his mind. We need a mayor who will always make safety a priority, supporting our police and fire departments.

Randy Murray, candidate for Bella Vista mayor, is a successful small business owner and long-term resident of Bella Vista. He is a faithful and committed family man who loves serving others. He is generous with the resources God has given him, and he is a person of integrity and intelligence. You may not agree with everything that Randy considers important, but if you approach him and engage him in conversation, you will find him to be a reasonable person with a listening ear. For these reasons and many more, Randy Murray is the person that we need to fill the role of Mayor of Bella Vista.

Gail Pianalto

Bella Vista